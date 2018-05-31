‘Lost’ star Josh Holloway gets his price and a little more for Hawaiian haven

Josh Holloway of “Lost” fame has made a move on the Island of Oahu, selling a home in Honolulu for $1.2 million, or $50,000 more than the asking price.
Found in the Hawaii Kai area, the marina-adjacent home is set up for outdoor living and features a paver patio, a fire pit and gazebo that overlooks the waterway. Palms and other native flora create a natural screen in the backyard.
The single-story house, built in 1962, has about 1,500 square feet of living space, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The center-island kitchen flows into the dining room and living room, which has a wood-paneled ceiling and clerestory windows.
Oversized sliding doors open to the grounds.
The home hit the market in April and sold in about five weeks, according to the MLS. Holloway bought the property more than a decade ago for $774,000.
Karla Casey of List Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Patsy Vasquez of East Oahu Realty represented the buyer.
Holloway, 48, is known for his role as James “Sawyer” Ford on the lauded supernatural-drama series “Lost,” which ran for six seasons on ABC. He currently stars on the USA Network science-fiction series “Colony,” now in its third season.