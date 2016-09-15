NBA star LaMarcus Aldridge makes a $7-million splash in Newport's Crystal Cove

LaMarcus Aldridge has landed in Southern California after all.

The five-time all-star, who chose the San Antonio Spurs over the Lakers a year ago, has bought a home in Newport Coast for $7 million in a deal done outside the Multiple Listing Service.

Behind gates in affluent Crystal Cove, the 2008 estate combines Spanish and Mission elements. Details of note include arched openings, white stucco and protruding wooden beams. A second-story colonnade sits below the Spanish tile roof and overlooks a stone motor court.

The Spanish-style home, seen in listing photos from 2013, has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 6,800 square feet of living space. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

The 6,800 square feet of interiors include a living room with a fireplace, a family/media room, an office/den and a bonus room/gym with a sauna. An oversized chef’s kitchen creates visual interest with a vibrant glass-tile backsplash and an unusual half-moon-shaped island.

French doors off the family, living and dining rooms take an unobstructed ocean view.

The second-floor master suite sports a fireplace and a sitting room; there are four bedrooms and six bathrooms in all. A balcony in the master bath overlooks the grounds.

Outdoors, there’s a tiled swimming pool with a circular spa, lawns and multiple patios. A three-car garage sits off the front entry.

Aldridge, 31, emerged as one of the NBA’s premier big men with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he spent his first nine seasons. After hitting free agency last summer, the forward-center was heavily courted by the Lakers, among others. He eventually agreed to an $80-million contract with the Spurs.

He averaged 18 points and 8.5 rebounds over 74 games last season, his first with San Antonio.

