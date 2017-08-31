Lena Headey of 'Game of Thrones' gets her price and more for Sherman Oaks home

Call it another plain conquered for Cersei Lannister.

Lena Headey, known for her role as the conniving queen on “Game of Thrones,” has sold her home in Sherman Oaks for $2.05 million. That’s $105,000 above the asking price and nearly three times what she paid for the property three years ago — $790,000.

The 1950s-era home, tucked behind walls and vertical fencing, was extensively remodeled and expanded during Headey’s reign. Updates include bright artistic tile, a reimagined kitchen and Fleetwood sliding doors that open to the backyard. Distressed wood siding creates visual interest along the front of a new, second-story addition.

The 1950s Midcentury Modern-style home in Sherman Oaks has been updated with contemporary finishes and a new, second-story addition. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photo) (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photo)

A vaulted-ceiling family room, a living room with a brick-surround fireplace, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms lie within more than 2,900 square feet of living space.

Vertical gardens line the walls in the backyard, which features ample patio space and a swimming pool. An outdoor shower, hedges and drought-tolerant landscaping complete the setting.

The property came to market in July for $1.945 million and had an offer in hand in two weeks, records show.

Zoe Rudolph of John Aaroe Group was the listing agent. Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty represented the buyer.

Headey, 43, had the title role in the 2008-09 series "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles." Among her film credits are “The Brothers Grimm” (2005), “300” (2006) and “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” (2016).

This year the British actress appeared in the thriller “Thumper” alongside Eliza Taylor and Pablo Schreiber.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard snap up a 1920s classic in Laughlin Park

Zachary Levi of 'Chuck' fame wraps up a quick sale in Studio City

L.A. Kings forward Tyler Toffoli scores a new spot in the South Bay

Actor Tim Daly is ready to part with his hip Santa Monica condo