Lonzo Ball-linked LLC buys a baller mansion in Chino Hills for $5.2 million

Big Baller Brand is moving on up.

A limited liability company that lists Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball as its managing member has purchased a three-story mansion in Chino Hills for $5.2 million.

The custom-built, villa-style house was described as “fallen into some disrepair” and “needs a little TLC” when it listed for sale in August, according to the listing.

Built in 2005, the home has 13,800 square feet of interior space that includes a formal entry, game and media rooms, a chef’s kitchen, a gym, eight bedrooms and 8.75 bathrooms. There are front and rear staircases as well as a wood-paneled elevator.

The European villa-style house sits behing gates on more than three acres in Chino Hills. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

The gated estate sits on more than 3 acres of grounds with a fenced swimming pool and a separate, 1,200-square-foot guesthouse.

Ball’s father, LaVar Ball, showed off the mansion last week in a video for ESPN, calling it the “biggest place in Chino Hills” and the “best house in an 80-mile radius.”

In the video, Ball, the co-founder of Big Baller Brand apparel, spouts off various facts about the house as he walks through the unfinished dining room, great room and weight room before taking the elevator up to the third floor.

“I had to get behind the gate,” Ball said in the video, referring to the public interest in his family. “It got too crazy. Knocking on the door, jumping over fences, now you gotta get through the gate and you gotta get through my gate.”

Lori King and Richard King of King Realty Group were the listing agents for the home, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Percy Segura, also with King Realty Group, represented the buyers.

Lonzo Ball, 20, was drafted second overall in June by the Lakers after one season with the UCLA Bruins men’s basketball program. The 6-foot-6 point guard will reportedly earn $33.4 million over the next four seasons as part of his rookie deal with L.A.

