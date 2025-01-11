Prep talk: LaMelo Ball returns to town with the Charlotte Hornets
When LaMelo Ball returns to Southern California, it’s always a homecoming of sorts for the former Chino Hills High standout, who has become one of the best guards in the NBA for the Charlotte Hornets.
A game scheduled earlier this week against the Lakers was postponed because of the fires in the Los Angeles basin. The Hornets are scheduled to play the Clippers on Saturday at Intuit Dome.
Ball is averaging 29.9 points as a 23-year-old in his fourth season in the NBA. Brother Lonzo is playing with the Chicago Bulls.
Here’s a look back to 2017 when fans were filling gyms to see Ball at Chino Hills. ...
City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos said games canceled this past week because the Los Angeles Unified School District did not hold classes will hopefully be made up before the regular season ends. Classes were canceled because of air quality issues with the ongoing fires.
“Obviously there’s bigger issues we’re worried about with property losses and everything,” Lagos said. “Athletics is a distraction and hopefully they’ll get a chance to play.” …
The City Section has confirmed that its basketball championships for the highest divisions will be held at Pasadena City College. The Open Division soccer championship will be held at L.A. Valley College. The wrestling and cheer championships will be held at Roybal.
