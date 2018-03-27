Marc Maron’s home and famous podcasting garage hit the market in Highland Park

Marc Maron's Spanish bungalow, which features one of the most famous garages in the comedy world, is on the market in Highland Park for $749,000.
The detached garage has served as the longtime venue of "WTF with Marc Maron," a weekly podcast whose star-studded guest list includes Chris Rock, Will Ferrell, Mel Brooks, Jimmy Kimmel and Barack Obama.
Since the podcast began in 2009, the small space has hosted the vast majority of the show's nearly 900 episodes.
Maron's home, built in 1927, is fronted by a covered patio. Inside, floors of hardwood and tile line a little over 900 square feet of interior space. Living area include a living room with a fireplace, dining area and kitchen. Two bedrooms and one bathroom complete the floor plan.
Outside, there's a paver patio surrounded by lush landscaping. Nearby, spacious wood decking takes in a tree-top view.
Maron bought the home in 2003 for $375,000, records show.
Laura Stupsker of the Agency is the listing agent.
In addition to his comedy career, Maron, 54, also boasts a long list of film and television credits. He starred in his own show, "Maron," for four seasons and more recently appeared in the Netflix comedy "GLOW."
Twitter: @jflem94
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: