Brentwood home where Marilyn Monroe died lists for sale at $6.9 million

The Brentwood home where Marilyn Monroe died has come to market for $6.9 million.

The hacienda-style house on a leafy half-acre of grounds was purchased by Monroe in the early 1960s following the end of her third marriage, to playwright Arthur Miller. It was the first home the singer, actress and model owned independent of a husband.

The hacienda-style home in Brentwood sits on about half an acre with a kidney-shaped swimming pool. (Mercer Vine) (Mercer Vine)

Times reporting after her death in 1962 noted that she paid $75,000 for the house, which came partially furnished; her mortgage payments were $320 a month. More recently, the property changed hands in 2010 for $3.85 million.

Built in 1929, the one-story house contains a formal living room, a family room, an office, four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,624 square feet of living space. Interior details include arched doorways, Saltillo tile floors and cathedral ceilings with exposed beams. A fireplace in the living room draws the eye with a Mexican tile surround.

Outdoors, mature trees provide a natural canopy for a brick patio, a guest house and a kidney-shaped swimming pool. Also on the gated grounds is a small citrus grove.

Lisa Optican of Mercer Vine holds the listing.

Monroe, who was 36 when she died, starred in box-office hits including "Some Like It Hot" (1959) and "Gentleman Prefer Blondes" (1953).

