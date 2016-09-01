'Scarface' producer Martin Bregman seeks higher price for N.Y. apartment

The “Scarface” mansion in Montecito needed multiple price chops before finally selling last year, but the film’s producer is betting his New York apartment can fetch top dollar.

Hollywood producer Martin Bregman, whose credits include the 1983 gangster film as well as “Dog Day Afternoon” and “Carlito’s Way,” has put his residence in mid-town Manhattan on the market for $9.999 million, up from an $8.999-million listing last year.

The European-style residence in a pre-war building designed by Emery Roth has nine rooms including a dining salon, a living room with a decorative fireplace and an eat-in kitchen. A library, with wood-paneled walls and built-in bookshelves, features a built-in wet bar and movie-projection screen.

The Manhattan apartment features a total of nine rooms, a library/screening room and private elevator access. (Anton Brookes) (Anton Brookes)

The master suite has another, similarly decorated fireplace and his and hers bathrooms. The home has a total of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. There’s also a maid’s quarters and a laundry room, as well as private elevator access.

Karen Loew, Stefani Markowitz and Robert Barr of Charles Rutenberg hold the listing. The apartment is also available for lease at $20,000 a month.

Bregman, 91, broke into show business first as a nightclub agent and later as a talent manager, representing such stars as Woody Allen, Al Pacino and Faye Dunaway. His first production credit came in 1973 with “Serpico,” which received two Oscar nominations.

