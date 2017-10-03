NASCAR's Matt Kenseth speeds away from his waterfront home in North Carolina

Time for a victory lap.

After a couple of price adjustments, NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth has found a buyer for his European-style home in Mooresville, N.C. The sale price was $2.075 million.

The two-time Daytona 500 winner listed the waterfront house for sale in May for $2.5 million before dropping the price to $2.3 million in July. Kenseth bought the property more than a decade ago for $648,000, records show.

Built in 2006, the five-bedroom home has 7,613 square feet and backs up to the water. A long motor court driveway leads to the home’s entrance, where gas lamps hang from the adjacent four-car garage.

The waterfront home has five bedrooms across three stories. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Inside, arched doorways loom over hardwood floors, which lead to the great room. The space features beamed ceilings and a stone fireplace that anchors the room.

A gourmet kitchen with a separate butler’s pantry sits adjacent, with white cabinetry and a large granite island. The office has vaulted wood ceilings and a fireplace of its own, while other amenities include a wet bar and an elevator servicing the home’s three levels.

The dual master suites both provide access to the covered patio stretching across the back of the home. Surrounded by landscaping, the pool, spa and outdoor kitchen all enjoy views of the water.

Matt Rawlins of Southern Homes of the Carolinas held the listing. Jessica Babington of Trump International Realty represented the buyer.

Kenseth, 45, has clocked 68 wins since his first race in 1998. He was named Rookie of the Year in the NASCAR Winston Cup Series in 2000 and won the championship in 2003.

