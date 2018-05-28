Plenty of room to get lost on Matthew Fox’s 10 acres in Bend, Ore.

"Lost" actor Matthew Fox is trying to sell his custom home within a gated community in Bend, Ore., for $4 million.
Built in 2009 and set on 10 acres, the contemporary has an industrial vibe with 22-foot-tall ceilings and an open plan. Walls of glass bring in views of the Cascade Mountains. The concrete floors are radiant-heated.
The 4,175 square feet of living space, run by a solar energy system, includes a den/office, loft and dining areas, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. There's a wood-burning fireplace in the great room. A three-car garage is attached.
Fox, 51, had long-running roles on "Party of Five" (1994-2000) and "Lost" (2004-2010). His film work includes "We Are Marshall" (2006), "Vantage Point" (2008) and "Bone Tomahawk" (2015).
Public records show that he bought the land in 2007 for $1.5 million.
Lesli Fox with Hasson Company Realtors is the listing agent.
