Plenty of room to get lost on Matthew Fox’s 10 acres in Bend, Ore.

Lauren Beale
By
May 28, 2018 | 7:00 AM
Sharp angles, block walls and expanses of glass bring an industrial feel to the contemporary home. (Redfin.com)

"Lost" actor Matthew Fox is trying to sell his custom home within a gated community in Bend, Ore., for $4 million.

Built in 2009 and set on 10 acres, the contemporary has an industrial vibe with 22-foot-tall ceilings and an open plan. Walls of glass bring in views of the Cascade Mountains. The concrete floors are radiant-heated.

The 4,175 square feet of living space, run by a solar energy system, includes a den/office, loft and dining areas, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. There's a wood-burning fireplace in the great room. A three-car garage is attached.

Fox, 51, had long-running roles on "Party of Five" (1994-2000) and "Lost" (2004-2010). His film work includes "We Are Marshall" (2006), "Vantage Point" (2008) and "Bone Tomahawk" (2015).

Public records show that he bought the land in 2007 for $1.5 million.

Lesli Fox with Hasson Company Realtors is the listing agent.

lauren.beale2@latimes.com

Twitter: @laurenebeale

