‘Walking Dead’ co-creator Robert Kirkman resurrects home for sale in Cheviot Hills

By
Jul 24, 2018 | 10:10 AM
Robert Kirkman, the comic book writer who co-created 'The Walking Dead,' has listed his home in Cheviot Hills for sale at $3.95 million. (Realtor.com)

Comic book writer Robert Kirkman, best known for co-creating “The Walking Dead,” has put a $3.95 million price tag on his home in Cheviot Hills.

That’s a markup of nearly $1.5 million more than what Kirkman paid seven years ago, records show.

Two structures fill the grounds: a 1960s Traditional estate and a detached structure with a gym and theater room. Within the house are five bedrooms and 5.25 bathrooms that lie within 4,187 square feet of interior.

Past a tiled foyer is an expansive living room and dining area lined with hardwood floors. Other focal points on the main floor include a family room with a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with Caesarstone counters and cherry cabinetry.

Upstairs, the master suite opens to a spacious terrace that hangs over a swimming pool. Built-in seating, a grill and an herb garden are other features of the fenced backyard.

Ninkey Dalton of the Agency holds the listing, according to the MLS.

Kirkman, 39, co-created “The Walking Dead” comic book series with Tony Moore in 2003, and it was adapted into a TV show seven years later by AMC. Kirkman’s other comics include “Invincible,” “Outcast” and “Oblivion Song.”

