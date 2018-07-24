‘Walking Dead’ co-creator Robert Kirkman resurrects home for sale in Cheviot Hills

Comic book writer Robert Kirkman, best known for co-creating “The Walking Dead,” has put a $3.95 million price tag on his home in Cheviot Hills.
That’s a markup of nearly $1.5 million more than what Kirkman paid seven years ago, records show.
Two structures fill the grounds: a 1960s Traditional estate and a detached structure with a gym and theater room. Within the house are five bedrooms and 5.25 bathrooms that lie within 4,187 square feet of interior.
Past a tiled foyer is an expansive living room and dining area lined with hardwood floors. Other focal points on the main floor include a family room with a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with Caesarstone counters and cherry cabinetry.
Upstairs, the master suite opens to a spacious terrace that hangs over a swimming pool. Built-in seating, a grill and an herb garden are other features of the fenced backyard.
Ninkey Dalton of the Agency holds the listing, according to the MLS.
Kirkman, 39, co-created “The Walking Dead” comic book series with Tony Moore in 2003, and it was adapted into a TV show seven years later by AMC. Kirkman’s other comics include “Invincible,” “Outcast” and “Oblivion Song.”