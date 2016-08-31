Celebrity biz manager Steven Pines looks to cut a deal in Pacific Palisades

Hollywood business manager Steven Pines, whose clients include such notables as Oliver Stone, Zooey Deschanel and the Farrelly brothers, is looking to clear his home in Pacific Palisades off the books. He’s put the house in the Palisades Village area on the market for $3.225 million.

Tucked in between tall privacy hedges, the pink-hued house is fronted by a long porch. Spanish-tile steps decorated in colorful risers lead up to the front door.

The 2,570-square-foot home in Pacific Palisades has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. (Brandon Arant) (Brandon Arant)

Within the 2,570 square feet of interiors is a formal living room, a country-style kitchen with a colorful tiled island, four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. French doors off a formal dining area open to a side patio filled with bougainvillea.

The master suite has a vaulted ceiling and a deck that overlooks the yard.

Around the corner, a paver patio surrounds a rectangular swimming pool. Citrus and walnut trees, lawns and mature landscaping complete the grounds.

Pines bought the house about two decades ago for $714,000.

Tami Pardee and Heidi Bright of Halton + Pardee & Partners hold the listing.

