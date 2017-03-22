ESPN analyst Trent Dilfer completes quick sale of Northern California home

Former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst for ESPN Trent Dilfer has completed the handoff of his home in Saratoga, Calif., selling the acre-plus estate for $6.8 million.
The property had been priced at $6.998 million and went from listed to closed in just over a month.
Built in 2006, the Spanish-style home is reached by a tree-lined drive that ends at a large motor court.
Inside, the 5,460 square feet of living space includes formal living and dining rooms, a wood-paneled office, a center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. There are two craft/project rooms and family rooms on both floors.
Outdoors, lawns and landscaping surround a tiled swimming pool and spa. An outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, a bocce ball court and a vineyard also are within the grounds.
Edward Graziani of Sereno Group was the listing agent. Melanie Ventura of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate represented the buyer.
Dilfer, 45, played 13 seasons in the NFL with Tampa Bay, Seattle and San Francisco, among other teams, winning a Super Bowl in 1997 with the Buccaneers. The Fresno State alum joined ESPN as an NFL analyst in 2008 following his retirement from football.
He bought the property in 2007, records show.
