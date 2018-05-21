Tyra Banks seeks $9.25 million for Pacific Palisades investment property

Tyra Banks is ready to cash one of her chips in the Pacific Palisades housing market.
The model and television personality has listed an ocean-view home in the Westside neighborhood for sale at $9.25 million. She bought the property as an investment two years ago for $7.35 million, The Times previously reported.
The contemporary-style house sits on a half-acre bluff with unobstructed ocean and mountain views. Accessed through a gated courtyard entry, the tri-level house features high ceilings, a great room, a media room, an office, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. There are four fireplaces a little over 6,100 square feet of living space.
Wood-paneled doors give way to an expansive ocean-view terrace with a fire pit and dining area. An ocean-view lounge sits off the master suite.
Banks, 44, has cut a wide swath in the Pacific Palisades housing market as of late. Earlier this year she listed and sold a town home and bought another contemporary-style house in the area for $6.995 million.
The California native began her career as a model before expanding into acting. The 24th season of her show, "America's Next Top Model," premiered in January.
James Respondek and Heidi Lake of Sotheby's International Realty hold the listing.
