Zsa Zsa Gabor’s former Bel-Air estate returns with a major price markup

Zsa Zsa Gabor’s longtime Bel-Air estate has come on the market at $23.45 million — more than twice what it sold for a year ago, $10.45 million, public records show.
The French Regency-style mansion, built in 1955, sits on a 1-acre gated hilltop with views of downtown Los Angeles, Santa Catalina Island and the ocean. It’s being offered with permitted plans for a new 24,020-square-foot mansion designed by Los Angeles-based firm Harrison Design.
Fronted by a large motor court, the mustard yellow-painted home has about 6,400 square feet of living space and 28 rooms that include a circular foyer, scaled formal rooms, an office and a butler's pantry off the kitchen and staff quarters. The living room features an antique French fireplace with a mirror surround.
Outside are a swimming pool, a gazebo and brick patios. A red-carpeted staircase leads up to a rooftop terrace.
Gabor, who died in 2016 at 99, bought the house in 1973 for $280,000.
Reclusive magnate Howard Hughes and singer Elvis Presley are among former residents. Guests of the storied home, according to Frederic Prinz von Anhalt, Gabor’s ninth husband, included Ronald and Nancy Reagan, Frank Sinatra, Henry Kissinger and both former Presidents Bush.
Gabor, remembered as a darling of the tabloids, was the best known of three acting and socialite sisters from Hungary. She had scores of television and film appearances including a star turn in the 1952 film “Moulin Rouge” and guest appearances in the 1960s and ‘70s on “The Hollywood Squares.”
Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.