In ritzy Beverly Park, a modern castle seeks its new king

Juliet balconies and conical roof features lend a castle-like vibe to this contemporary mansion in Beverly Park, a gated neighborhood known for its large-lot homes and affluent homeowners.

Designed by architect Richard Landry, the lavish and ornately detailed estate has more than 22,900 square feet of living space that includes a ballroom, spa facilities and an indoor swimming pool. In the executive office/library, glass flooring looks directly into the subterranean wine vault below.

Location: 40 Beverly Park, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $45 million

Year built: 2009

House size: 22,906 square feet, 10 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

Lot size: 1.92 acres

Features: Detailed millwork and molding; vaulted and coffered ceilings; custom wood paneling; Moroccan-themed movie theater; oversized kitchen; elevator; multi-room master suite; sauna and steam rooms; indoor and outdoor swimming pools; formal gardens; tennis court

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price in September was $6.075 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 143% increase in median sales price year over year.

Agents: Aaron Kirman and Neyshia Go, (424) 249-7162, John Aaroe Group

(Matthew Momberger)

