Home of the Week: Roland Coate-designed estate in Arcadia is a showcase of style

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Mar 31, 2018 | 5:00 AM

Though his body of work covers a range of Romantic Revival styles, architect Roland Coate is perhaps best known for designing Monterey Colonials such as this grand estate in Arcadia.

Presenting a classic brick exterior, the 1940s residence was built for Barker Bros. furniture executive C. Lawrence Barker, who planned to use the house to showcase items from the family business. More recently, the home, which has been tastefully updated and maintained, has twice been honored as a Pasadena Showcase House of Design.

Location: 995 Hampton Road, Arcadia, 91006

Asking price: $11.8 million

Built: 1941

House size: 12,250 square feet, eight bedrooms, 7.75 bathrooms

Lot size: 1.81 acres

Features: Cobblestone driveway; brick-faced exterior; detailed molding; artistic ceiling and wall treatments; foyer; grand living and dining rooms; family room with wet bar; two-island kitchen; multiroom master suite with heated floors; game room; gym; formal gardens; patios; outdoor kitchen and fireplace; swimming pool

About the area: In the 91006 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $1.214 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 5.7% decrease in median price year over year.

Agent: Norma Mardelli, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, (626) 356-8160

