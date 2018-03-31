Home of the Week: Roland Coate-designed estate in Arcadia is a showcase of style

Though his body of work covers a range of Romantic Revival styles, architect Roland Coate is perhaps best known for designing Monterey Colonials such as this grand estate in Arcadia.
Presenting a classic brick exterior, the 1940s residence was built for Barker Bros. furniture executive C. Lawrence Barker, who planned to use the house to showcase items from the family business. More recently, the home, which has been tastefully updated and maintained, has twice been honored as a Pasadena Showcase House of Design.
Location: 995 Hampton Road, Arcadia, 91006
Asking price: $11.8 million
Built: 1941
House size: 12,250 square feet, eight bedrooms, 7.75 bathrooms
Lot size: 1.81 acres
Features: Cobblestone driveway; brick-faced exterior; detailed molding; artistic ceiling and wall treatments; foyer; grand living and dining rooms; family room with wet bar; two-island kitchen; multiroom master suite with heated floors; game room; gym; formal gardens; patios; outdoor kitchen and fireplace; swimming pool
About the area: In the 91006 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $1.214 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 5.7% decrease in median price year over year.
Agent: Norma Mardelli, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, (626) 356-8160
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.
