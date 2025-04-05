Advertisement
Prep talk: Time to start getting excited about next weekend’s Arcadia Invitational

Class of 2027 sprinters Benjamin Harris of Long Beach Poly (left) and Demare Dezeurn of Alemany embrace after a race
Class of 2027 sprinters Benjamin Harris of Long Beach Poly, left, and Demare Dezeurn of Bishop Alemany made a huge impact at the Arcadia Invitational last year.
By Eric Sondheimer
The Arcadia Invitational track and field meet at Arcadia High is one week away. It’s time to start getting excited.

Two of the world’s best teenage track and field athletes are confirmed to participate.

Brandon Arrington from San Diego Mt. Miguel is the fastest sprinter in California and defending state champion. He’s run 10.24 seconds in the 100 meters and 20.37 in the 200 this year.

Then there’s Sam Ruthe from New Zealand. He became the youngest to run a sub-four-minute mile as a 15-year-old last month. He ran 3:58.35 and is coming to race against the best on the West Coast.

There are plenty of Southern Section and City Section athletes ready to test themselves in what’s close to a preview of the state championships in Clovis.

The April 12 invitational field events begin at 3:30 p.m. The first running event is 5 p.m. …

The Michelle Carew Classic softball tournament championship game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Peralta Park in Anaheim.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

