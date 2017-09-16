Debbie Reynolds' family ranch and dance studio to hit the auction block in October

The longtime family ranch and a North Hollywood dance studio of late singer-actress Debbie Reynolds will be among property up for auction next month.

The ranch-estate in Creston, Calif., had been offered for sale before Reynolds’ death last year for $4.8 million but was taken off the market in June. The studio on Lankershim Boulevard is for sale, with an asking price of $6.15 million.

Both will hit the auction block Oct. 7-8 in Los Angeles as part of the Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds personal property collection, according to auction house Profiles in History.

Owned by Reynolds for more than two decades, the 44-acre ranch comprises a main house, a guesthouse, a caretaker’s cottage, an art studio and a barn. A 10,000-square-foot support building with metal and stage workshops and a 6,000-square-foot film and television production studio are among other structures on the estate.

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom main house includes two master suites, a library, a gym and a country-inspired kitchen with built-in booth seating. A custom theater room seats 20 people.

Irrigated pastures, four wells and a spring-fed pond are also on the grounds.

The dance studio, established by Reynolds in 1979, sits on six parcels totaling nearly an acre of grounds. It includes a lounge area, dressing rooms, showers and six studios in nearly 19,000 square feet of space.

A large parking lot fills the rear of the property.

By going the auction route, Reynolds’ estate is hoping to appeal to a larger group of buyers, according to Joe Maddalena, president and chief executive of Profiles in History.

“Debbie’s thing was she wanted to give something back to the next generation,” he said. “If there was someone who wanted to come in and take over that, it could definitely be done.”

Reserve prices for both properties have not been determined but will be set closer to the auction date. The ranch is expected to fetch $4 million to $6 million, and the studio $6 million to $8 million, based on appraisals.

Reynolds was known for her film and musical roles in “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952), “The Affairs of Dobie Gillis” (1953), and “The Rat Race” (1960) with Tony Curtis. She received an Oscar nomination for playing the title character in “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” (1964).

She passed away in December at 84 one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died at the age of 60.

A new owner is cast

David Arquette must have liked what he saw in Kate Walsh’s home.

The actor and producer paid $4.6 million, or $350,000 over the asking price, for Walsh’s one-acre estate in Encino.

The traditional-style house, built in 1950 and recently renovated, has 4,300 square feet of living space that includes an updated kitchen, a screening room, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. A wall-sized window in the living room brings in garden views, while bi-folding doors in the dining room open to the backyard.

A guesthouse and fenced tennis court accompany the main house on the fenced and gated grounds. Streams of market lights add ambiance above the swimming pool.

Walsh, known for her roles on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Private Practice,” bought the property four years ago for $2.75 million, records show.

The 49-year-old actress has credits that also include the sitcoms “Norm” and “The Drew Carey Show.” More recently she appeared on the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.”

Arquette, 46, is known for film roles in “Eight Legged Freaks (2002), “Never Been Kissed” (1999) and the “Scream” franchise. As a producer, he has credits that include the shows “Cougar Town” and “Celebrity Name Game.”

Barry Sloane and Marc Silver of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, represented the buyer.

Laid-back and light on drama

A Bel-Air home owned by late author and romance novelist Jackie Collins has sold for $5.1 million, or $150,000 above the asking price.

Collins, who died two years ago at 77, used the 1960s ranch home as a guesthouse during her decades of ownership.

Set behind wrought-iron fencing and gates, the property is tucked away on nearly an acre of grounds abutting a hillside. The park-like spot looks out on mature trees and canyon area.

Entered through double front doors, the single-story house includes a skylight-topped entry, a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and an updated kitchen. A wood-paneled study has French doors that open to the grounds. There are four bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms in 4,150 square feet of space.

A sprawling brick patio surrounds the swimming pool in the backyard. Lawns and lush greenery fill out the rear.

Collins gained fame for her capturing of Hollywood glamour and salacious detail. Among her best-selling novels are “The World Is Full of Married Men,” “Hollywood Wives” and “Hollywood Husbands.”

Her collective works are said to have sold more than 500 million copies worldwide.

The home previously changed hands in 1980 for $700,000, public records show.

Annalee Chandler and Heidi Prince of Ferraro & Associates were the listing agents. Todd Baker of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

Getting in tune with a buyer

Grammy-winning artist Kenny Loggins has cut loose his home in Santa Barbara, selling the 1-acre spread for $2.65 million.

Surrounded by a backdrop of mountains and trees, the park-like property centers on a hacienda-style home built in 1960. The main house, which has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, shares the site with a guesthouse and a swimming pool.

Formal living and dining rooms, a family room with a wet bar, a library/den and an updated kitchen make up the single-story floor plan. Appointments include stone and tile floors, beamed ceilings and fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom.

Pocketing glass doors open to various patios and a built-in barbecue. Lawns surround the pool, which has a baja deck and a spa.

Vivienne Leebosh of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Katherine Peterson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.

Loggins, 68, composed songs for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and released six albums as half of the rock-pop duo Loggins and Messina before he became a solo artist. He later produced a string of soundtrack hits, including “I’m Alright” for “Caddyshack” (1980), “Footloose” for the 1984 film of the same name and “Danger Zone” for “Top Gun” (1986).