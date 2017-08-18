What $1 million buys right now in three O.C. neighborhoods

Historically, Orange County has the highest median sales price for single-family homes among the five counties of the Southland. Here’s a look at what $1 million buys in three of its neighborhoods.

ANAHEIM HILLS: Three fireplaces keeps things cozy inside this four-bedroom home, which sits on a ridge that has canyon, city and mountain views.

Address: 1059 S. Mountvale Court, Anaheim Hills, 92808

Listed for: $999,900 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,882 square feet (5,170-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood-like ceramic tile floors; crown molding; paver patio

About the area: In the 92808 ZIP Code, based on 32 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $748,000, down 0.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com (Realtor.com)

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA: A two-story living room that opens to a formal dining room sits just beyond the entry of this four-bedroom house in a gated golf course community.

Address: 2 Dellwood, Rancho Santa Margarita, 92679

Listed for: $999,999 for four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 3,467 square feet (8,250-square-foot lot)

Features: Center-island kitchen; master suite with step-up sitting room; two balconies

About the area: In the 92679 ZIP Code, based on 68 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $1.148 million, up 26.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com (Realtor.com)

VILLA PARK: Built in 1964, this split-level home sits among mature trees on grounds of about half an acre.

Address: 9611 Christine Circle, Villa Park, 92861

Listed for: $1 million for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,430 square feet (0.46-acre lot)

Features: Two fireplaces; attached two-car garage; mature landscaping

About the area: In the 92861 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $1.2 million, down 15.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com (Realtor.com)

ANAHEIM HILLS: A covered patio complete with a barbecue station and bar seating sits beside the saltwater swimming pool at this four-bedroom house.

Address: 5458 E. Big Sky Lane, Anaheim Hills, 92807

Listed for: $998,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,642 square feet (0.4-acre lot)

Features: Custom cabinetry and built-ins; hardwood floors; eat-in chef’s kitchen

About the area: In the 92807 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $716,000, up 7.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com (Realtor.com)

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA: Gray hues and crisp white molding lend a contemporary sheen to this five-bedroom house.

Address: 9 Via Taliana, Rancho Santa Margarita, 92688

Listed for: $998,800 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,418 square feet (7,700-square-foot lot)

Features: Two-story living room; office/den; saltwater swimming pool

About the area: In the 92688 ZIP Code, based on 43 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $750,000, up 10.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com (Realtor.com)

VILLA PARK: A statement rock-wall fireplace keeps the eyes moving upward in the living room of this 1971-built ranch-style house.

Address: 18321 Edgewood Ave., Villa Park, 92861

Listed for: $1 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,326 square feet (0.46-acre lot)

Features: Master suites with two closets; vaulted ceilings; swimming pool

About the area: In the 92861 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $1.2 million, down 15.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY

Giants pitcher Matt Cain ups the ante for his Arizona paradise

'Fashion Police' co-host's hunt for a home sale comes to an end

You're not the only one thinking about leaving L.A. because of rising rent prices