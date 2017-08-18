What $1 million buys right now in three O.C. neighborhoods

Historically, Orange County has the highest median sales price for single-family homes among the five counties of the Southland. Here’s a look at what $1 million buys in three of its neighborhoods.
ANAHEIM HILLS: Three fireplaces keeps things cozy inside this four-bedroom home, which sits on a ridge that has canyon, city and mountain views.
Address: 1059 S. Mountvale Court, Anaheim Hills, 92808
Listed for: $999,900 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,882 square feet (5,170-square-foot lot)
Features: Wood-like ceramic tile floors; crown molding; paver patio
About the area: In the 92808 ZIP Code, based on 32 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $748,000, down 0.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA: A two-story living room that opens to a formal dining room sits just beyond the entry of this four-bedroom house in a gated golf course community.
Address: 2 Dellwood, Rancho Santa Margarita, 92679
Listed for: $999,999 for four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 3,467 square feet (8,250-square-foot lot)
Features: Center-island kitchen; master suite with step-up sitting room; two balconies
About the area: In the 92679 ZIP Code, based on 68 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $1.148 million, up 26.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
VILLA PARK: Built in 1964, this split-level home sits among mature trees on grounds of about half an acre.
Address: 9611 Christine Circle, Villa Park, 92861
Listed for: $1 million for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,430 square feet (0.46-acre lot)
Features: Two fireplaces; attached two-car garage; mature landscaping
About the area: In the 92861 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $1.2 million, down 15.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
ANAHEIM HILLS: A covered patio complete with a barbecue station and bar seating sits beside the saltwater swimming pool at this four-bedroom house.
Address: 5458 E. Big Sky Lane, Anaheim Hills, 92807
Listed for: $998,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,642 square feet (0.4-acre lot)
Features: Custom cabinetry and built-ins; hardwood floors; eat-in chef’s kitchen
About the area: In the 92807 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $716,000, up 7.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA: Gray hues and crisp white molding lend a contemporary sheen to this five-bedroom house.
Address: 9 Via Taliana, Rancho Santa Margarita, 92688
Listed for: $998,800 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,418 square feet (7,700-square-foot lot)
Features: Two-story living room; office/den; saltwater swimming pool
About the area: In the 92688 ZIP Code, based on 43 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $750,000, up 10.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
VILLA PARK: A statement rock-wall fireplace keeps the eyes moving upward in the living room of this 1971-built ranch-style house.
Address: 18321 Edgewood Ave., Villa Park, 92861
Listed for: $1 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,326 square feet (0.46-acre lot)
Features: Master suites with two closets; vaulted ceilings; swimming pool
About the area: In the 92861 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $1.2 million, down 15.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY
Giants pitcher Matt Cain ups the ante for his Arizona paradise
'Fashion Police' co-host's hunt for a home sale comes to an end
You're not the only one thinking about leaving L.A. because of rising rent prices