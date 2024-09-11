High school flag football: Week 3 scores
HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL
MONDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Anaheim 50, Bolsa Grande 26
Corona del Mar 19, Huntington Beach 0
Edison 27, Marina 6
Garden Grove Santiago 46, Saddleback 0
Hart 27, Simi Valley 19
Katella 34, Ocean View 0
La Serna 19, St. Paul 12
Long Beach Poly 50, Long Beach Wilson 0
Los Alamitos 13, Huntington Beach 6
Northwood 18, Irvine University 0
Orange 24, Los Amigos 0
Palmdale 14, Valencia 6
Pioneer 20, Santa Fe 12
Placentia Valencia 14, Fullerton 0
Rancho Alamitos 44, Magnolia 8
Rosary Academy 20, Portola 8
Sage Hill 18, Irvine 0
Segerstrom 40, Godinez 6
Serra 54, Sacred Heart of Los Angeles 0
St. Anthony 12,. St. Bernard 6
Vasquez 28, Littlerock 8
Woodbridge 25, Laguna Beach 7
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Antelope Valley 42, Quartz Hill 21
Ayala 25, Claremont 18
Bellflower 18, Whittier 6
Camarillo 44, Hueneme 12
Canyon Springs 18, Moreno Valley 12
Chaffey 26, Norwalk 0
Corona del Mar 42, Dana Hills 6
Don Lugo 28, Covina 20
El Segundo 38, Culver City 6
Estancia 34, Glenn 20
Highland 12, Lancaster 0
JSerra 16, Warren 0
Newbury Park 34, Simi Valley 24
Orange Lutheran 27, Esperanza 7
Riverside Poly 20, Arlington 6
San Clemente 35, Capistrano Valley 0
San Marino 32, Rio Hondo Prep 0
Santa Monica 26, Long Beach Cabrillo 0
Trabuco Hills 26, Tesoro 20
Western Christian 26, Linfield Christian 18
Westlake 27, Oak Park 18
Westridge 21, Ramona Convent 6
Woodbridge 31, Portola 12
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.