Advertisement
High School Sports

High school flag football: Week 3 scores

Birmingham quarterback Jessica Rose avoids a San Pedro defender.
Birmingham quarterback Jessica Rose avoids a San Pedro defender during the first half of the Patriots’ 14-6 win in the City Section Open Division girls’ flag football championship game last season.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Steve Galluzzo
Share via

HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL

MONDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION

Anaheim 50, Bolsa Grande 26

Corona del Mar 19, Huntington Beach 0

Edison 27, Marina 6

Garden Grove Santiago 46, Saddleback 0

Hart 27, Simi Valley 19

Katella 34, Ocean View 0

La Serna 19, St. Paul 12

Long Beach Poly 50, Long Beach Wilson 0

Los Alamitos 13, Huntington Beach 6

Northwood 18, Irvine University 0

Orange 24, Los Amigos 0

Palmdale 14, Valencia 6

Pioneer 20, Santa Fe 12

Placentia Valencia 14, Fullerton 0

Rancho Alamitos 44, Magnolia 8

Rosary Academy 20, Portola 8

Sage Hill 18, Irvine 0

Segerstrom 40, Godinez 6

Serra 54, Sacred Heart of Los Angeles 0

St. Anthony 12,. St. Bernard 6

Vasquez 28, Littlerock 8

Woodbridge 25, Laguna Beach 7

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Advertisement

SOUTHERN SECTION

Antelope Valley 42, Quartz Hill 21

Ayala 25, Claremont 18

Bellflower 18, Whittier 6

Camarillo 44, Hueneme 12

Canyon Springs 18, Moreno Valley 12

Chaffey 26, Norwalk 0

Corona del Mar 42, Dana Hills 6

Don Lugo 28, Covina 20

El Segundo 38, Culver City 6

Estancia 34, Glenn 20

Highland 12, Lancaster 0

JSerra 16, Warren 0

Newbury Park 34, Simi Valley 24

Orange Lutheran 27, Esperanza 7

Riverside Poly 20, Arlington 6

San Clemente 35, Capistrano Valley 0

San Marino 32, Rio Hondo Prep 0

Santa Monica 26, Long Beach Cabrillo 0

Trabuco Hills 26, Tesoro 20

Western Christian 26, Linfield Christian 18

Westlake 27, Oak Park 18

Westridge 21, Ramona Convent 6

Woodbridge 31, Portola 12

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement