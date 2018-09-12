Big iPhone news (literally) expected at Apple product event

Some reports also suggest that there may be a new MacBook on offer Wednesday, following closely on July's MacBook Pro refresh. Apple hasn't updated the MacBook Air in a couple of years, and consumers have been clamoring for a new entry-level laptop. The company's laptop lineup has had an uncharacteristically rough couple of years, with complaints about keyboards and other design issues. The company's Mac sales have declined year — down 13% from the previous year in its latest earnings. And technology firm Egnyte, which analyzes data from its customers, recently found that while iOS is preferred in businesses, only 9% of activities were done on a Mac — down from 12% in 2017.