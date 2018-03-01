By buying Ring and other smart home start-ups, tech's biggest firms try to lure more people into their ecosystems

The first step, then, is to give potential customers a reason to even think about a company's ecosystem. Not everyone needs a smart speaker in their home, but smart locks, thermostats and security cameras could be an easier sell. In fact, thermostats are one of the top-selling products in the connected home category, said Stuart Lombard, chief executive of thermostat maker Ecobee, because they're easy to understand and relatively easy to use, and many markets offer energy rebates for people to upgrade their thermostats.