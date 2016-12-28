Qualcomm is fined $865 million by South Korean antitrust regulator

South Korea's antitrust regulator slapped an $865-million fine on Qualcomm Inc. on Wednesday for allegedly violating competition laws.

The Fair Trade Commission said the San Diego company had engaged in unfair business practices in patent licensing and chip sales, including refusing to let rival chipmakers license patents essential for chip making.

The commission said Qualcomm allegedly used its dominant position in the modem chip market to force handset makers to pay license fees for a broad set of patents under terms it set unilaterally and to coerce handset makers into signing licensing contracts.

The fine, the biggest ever levied by the antitrust regulator, “will restore fair competition in the mobile communications industry,” Shin Young-sun, secretary-general at the Fair Trade Commission, told reporters.

Qualcomm rejected the ruling, saying it plans to appeal it in court.

Qualcomm made $25.1 billion in 2015 from collecting patent royalties and selling modem chips. South Korea — which is home to Samsung Electronics, the world's largest smartphone maker — accounts for about 20% of its global revenue.

Shares of Qualcomm fell 1.1% to $66.53 in early trading Wednesday.

