Chinese internet company Tencent buys a 10% stake in Snap

The Chinese internet company Tencent is buying a 10% stake in Snap, further expanding its ownership in large U.S. technology companies.

Tencent runs the WeChat messaging app, as well as online payment platforms and games. Earlier this year, it bought a 5% stake in Tesla Inc.

Snap Inc. is the parent company of Snapchat, a camera app that lets people send short videos and images. The company, based in Venice, Calif., said that Tencent bought 145.8 million shares of Class A, non-voting stock.

With President Trump meeting in China with President Xi Jinping, U.S. and Chinese companies this week have been signing deals valued at around $9 billion.