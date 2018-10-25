Twitter exceeds sales projections amid spam account cleanup

Twitter and its social-media peers, Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube, have been increasing spending to fight foreign influence campaigns after they were used by Russian operatives and other agents to meddle in American politics during the 2016 presidential election. Since then, Twitter has also been used by other countries, including Iran and Saudi Arabia. In response, the company has rolled out stricter rules for political advertising and has been improving algorithms to identify spam and automated bot accounts. In the first half of September, the company said it challenged an average of 9.4 million accounts each week.