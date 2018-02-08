Twitter stock soars 17% after surprise sales growth and first real profit

Twitter will be doing more experimentation to make its timeline more "personalized and relevant" to people, Dorsey said. He also emphasized a focus on matching people with their interests as fast as possible. There will be "a much more cohesive strategy" around events, like seeing sports scores during live games, Dorsey said. New product tweaks, such as Twitter's decision to increase the character limit to 280 from 140, have increased engagement and minimized confusion, he said.