Giant advertiser Unilever threatens to pull its ads from Facebook and Google over 'toxic content'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced this year that his social network's News Feed would show its 2.1 billion users more posts from their friends and family, as opposed to news organizations and brands, in an effort to generate more "meaningful" interactions. During its most recent earnings call, Zuckerberg acknowledged that Facebook users spent 50 million fewer hours per day on the social network than they did the previous quarter, in part by seeing fewer viral videos — a consequence of Facebook's new push to prioritize the quality of interactions on its platform over the popularity of content.