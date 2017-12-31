The arts in 2017: Pictures of the year

In the arts world, 2017 was a year of smooth moves — including all of the emotions, poses and personalities richly captured by the cameras of Times photographers. They froze in time the animated baton and seemingly
infinite expressions of Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel at the Hollywood Bowl. They clicked with Kyle Abraham, the dance troupe leader who struck a curious pose against an Eagle Rock coffeehouse wall. Ai Weiwei, “Hamilton” hitting the West Coast, Yuja Wang getting silly at Universal Studios — here are just some of the pictures of the year. Actor Demian Bichir starred in the Mark Taper Forum's revival of "Zoot Suit," about Mexican Americans in L.A. arrested and tried en masse after a 1942 killing. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times The art story of the year: Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA. Here, Dario Canul from the Tlacolulokos artist collective in Oaxaca, Mexico, uses his palm as a palette while finishing a mural in the Central Library. Al Seib / Los Angeles Times How does a single person own the vast stage of Hollywood Bowl? With astounding talent, as Yo-Yo Ma proved in September, commanding the audience's attention for three hours with an intimate, spiritually intent performance of the six Bach cello suites. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Some critics may not have loved the Yayoi Kusama "Infinity Mirror" exhibition at the Broad museum, but fans flocked to it. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Joshua Henry brought Aaron Burr to life in the national tour of "Hamilton," telling The Times that the highlight for him is seeing children of color lined up to meet him at the backstage door. Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times Henry's costar, Michael Luwoye, described himself as an introvert who once thought his "weirdness" and "oddities" prevented a career in theater. Soon he'll be filling Lin-Manuel Miranda's shoes on Broadway. Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times When The Times asked to spend an afternoon with celebrated pianist Yuja Wang, she surprised us with her suggestion of locales: Universal Studios Hollywood, where she posed in front of a New York backdrop. Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times Readers responded to a story about another pianist, Matthew Shaver, a homeless man who drew crowds playing on a piano set up in Los Angeles' Union Station. Al Seib / Los Angeles Times Artist Ai Weiwei, in Southern California for the release of "Human Flow," his documentary about the global refugee crisis, peeked through the shadows in Beverly Hills. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Choreographer Kyle Abraham found a brick wall in Eagle Rock to strike his pose. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Don Jose (Riccardo Massi) weeps after killing Carmen (Ana María Martinez) in Los Angeles Opera's "Carmen" at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times Back in January, single women reacted to their own relationship drama when an art-themed speed-dating night drew no men. Unfazed, the women turned the event into a night of female camaraderie. Here's to better luck in 2018! Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times See all of our latest arts news and reviews at latimes.com/arts. YEAR IN REVIEW Best in classical music in 2017 Best theater in 2017, including Midler, Metcalf and Bruuuuce Best architecture in 2017: In a tough year, plenty of highlights Best art in 2017, plus one critic’s very big worry