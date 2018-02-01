From Minneapolis to Inglewood, the shifting politics of NFL stadium design

More than two years ahead of its planned opening in fall 2020, the stadium, designed like the Minneapolis stadium by HKS and to be shared by the Rams and Chargers, is already a success in terms of the pecking order of major sporting-event venues. It will play host to the Super Bowl in 2022 and the following year to the college football title game. In 2028, when the Summer Olympics return to Los Angeles for the first time in more than 40 years, the stadium will play a major role (along with the Coliseum) in the opening and closing ceremonies. As an architectural symbol of Los Angeles — given all of those opportunities for blimp shots — it may be rivaled among 21st-century landmarks only by Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Broad museum.