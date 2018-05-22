In 'Tyrant,' Harvard professor Stephen Greenblatt turns to Shakespeare for answers to Trump

Written in lucid prose, "Tyrant" is New Historicism pitched to the college-educated, politically engaged non-specialist, the kind of reader who has an eye on Twitter and an ear cocked to MSNBC (and perhaps for those in Los Angeles, tickets to see Tom Hanks in "Henry IV" this summer). The book is valuable less for what it has to say about Shakespeare's plays than for how it applies the wisdom it has acquired through careful study of these works to the crisis roiling American democracy.