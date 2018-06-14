Weekend Picks: Diana Ross, L.A. Dance Project, 'Matthew Shepard' and more

Southern California has live music galore this weekend, as Diana Ross graces the stage at the Hollywood Bowl, the eclectic ensemble Partch returns to REDCAT, and the oratorio “Considering Matthew Shepard” comes to the Ford Theatres. Also, “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” opens, the drama “Ripe Frenzy” closes, and L.A. Dance Project makes its Orange County debut. Finally, a beloved author is remembered in a “Bloomsday” event at the Hammer.
Diana Ross opens Hollywood Bowl season
She’s coming out! Motown legend Diana Ross, backed by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra under the baton of conductor Thomas Wilkins, revisits her hits to kick off another summer season. And yes, there will be fireworks. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Saturday. $26-$210. hollywoodbowl.com
L.A. Dance Project
Dancer-choreographer Benjamin Millepied’s L.A. Dance Project makes its O.C. debut with a program that includes his works “Orpheus Highway” and “Bach Studies (Part 1),” plus a world-premiere commission by New York-based choreographer Shannon Gillen. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $35-$65. muscocenter.org
‘Considering Matthew Shepard’ at the Ford
Composer-pianist Craig Hella Johnson is joined by vocal ensemble Conspirare for two multimedia concerts of “Considering Matthew Shepard,” Johnson’s oratorio written in remembrance of the young gay student murdered in Wyoming in 1998. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $25 and up. fordtheatres.org
‘Hitchhiker’s Guide’ at the Wallis
Have towel, will travel: Douglas Adams’ satirical sci-fi fable “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” blasts off in a brisk, gender-bending stage adaptation that features miniature sets, puppetry, live music and more. Lovelace Studio Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $20. thewallis.org
Partch returns to REDCAT
Partch, the eclectic ensemble dedicated to the works of maverick American composer and musical instrument inventor Harry Partch, is joined by Lyris Quartet and dancer-choreographers Liz Casebolt and Joel Smith for a program that includes the dance drama “Daphne of the Dunes” and the fan favorite “Barstow,” plus a selection of pieces by Partch contemporary Ben Johnston. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $20, $25. redcat.org
‘Ripe Frenzy’ closes at Greenway Court
It’s your last weekend to see “Ripe Frenzy,” Jennifer Barclay’s timely new play about a mass shooting that takes place at a high school performance of Thornton Wilder’s classic American drama “Our Town.” An L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Greenway Court Theatre, 544 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. $15-$34. greenwaycourttheatre.org
‘Bloomsday’ event at the Hammer
Fans of James Joyce, rejoice. The Hammer’s annual “Bloomsday” celebration is back. This year’s salute to the Dublin-born novelist includes dramatic readings from his magnum opus, “Ulysses,” plus live Irish music by Rattle the Knee and others. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Free; tickets required. hammer.ucla.edu