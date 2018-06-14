Advertisement

Weekend Picks: Diana Ross, L.A. Dance Project, 'Matthew Shepard' and more

Jun 14, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Grammy winner Diana Ross returns to the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Southern California has live music galore this weekend, as Diana Ross graces the stage at the Hollywood Bowl, the eclectic ensemble Partch returns to REDCAT, and the oratorio “Considering Matthew Shepard” comes to the Ford Theatres. Also, “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” opens, the drama “Ripe Frenzy” closes, and L.A. Dance Project makes its Orange County debut. Finally, a beloved author is remembered in a “Bloomsday” event at the Hammer.

Diana Ross opens Hollywood Bowl season

She’s coming out! Motown legend Diana Ross, backed by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra under the baton of conductor Thomas Wilkins, revisits her hits to kick off another summer season. And yes, there will be fireworks. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Saturday. $26-$210. hollywoodbowl.com

L.A. Dance Project

Dancer-choreographer Benjamin Millepied’s L.A. Dance Project makes its O.C. debut with a program that includes his works “Orpheus Highway” and “Bach Studies (Part 1),” plus a world-premiere commission by New York-based choreographer Shannon Gillen. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $35-$65. muscocenter.org

L.A. Dance Project will perform "Orpheus Highway" and other works at the Musco Center.
L.A. Dance Project will perform "Orpheus Highway" and other works at the Musco Center. (Erin Baiano)
‘Considering Matthew Shepard’ at the Ford

Composer-pianist Craig Hella Johnson is joined by vocal ensemble Conspirare for two multimedia concerts of “Considering Matthew Shepard,” Johnson’s oratorio written in remembrance of the young gay student murdered in Wyoming in 1998. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $25 and up. fordtheatres.org
Vocal ensemble Conspirare performs "Considering Matthew Shepard" this weekend at the Ford Theatres.
Vocal ensemble Conspirare performs "Considering Matthew Shepard" this weekend at the Ford Theatres. (James Goulden)
‘Hitchhiker’s Guide’ at the Wallis

Have towel, will travel: Douglas Adams’ satirical sci-fi fable “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” blasts off in a brisk, gender-bending stage adaptation that features miniature sets, puppetry, live music and more. Lovelace Studio Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $20. thewallis.org

Siera Williams and Mauricio Morazan costar in "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" at the Wallis.
Siera Williams and Mauricio Morazan costar in "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" at the Wallis. (The Wallis)
Partch returns to REDCAT

Partch, the eclectic ensemble dedicated to the works of maverick American composer and musical instrument inventor Harry Partch, is joined by Lyris Quartet and dancer-choreographers Liz Casebolt and Joel Smith for a program that includes the dance drama “Daphne of the Dunes” and the fan favorite “Barstow,” plus a selection of pieces by Partch contemporary Ben Johnston. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $20, $25. redcat.org

Music ensemble Partch pays a return visit to REDCAT in downtown L.A.
Music ensemble Partch pays a return visit to REDCAT in downtown L.A. (Partch)
‘Ripe Frenzy’ closes at Greenway Court

It’s your last weekend to see “Ripe Frenzy,” Jennifer Barclay’s timely new play about a mass shooting that takes place at a high school performance of Thornton Wilder’s classic American drama “Our Town.” An L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Greenway Court Theatre, 544 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. $15-$34. greenwaycourttheatre.org

Renee Marie Brewster, from left, Melody Butiu and Elizabeth Ann Bennett in "Ripe Frenzy" at Greenway Court Theatre.
Renee Marie Brewster, from left, Melody Butiu and Elizabeth Ann Bennett in "Ripe Frenzy" at Greenway Court Theatre. (Michael Lamont)
‘Bloomsday’ event at the Hammer

Fans of James Joyce, rejoice. The Hammer’s annual “Bloomsday” celebration is back. This year’s salute to the Dublin-born novelist includes dramatic readings from his magnum opus, “Ulysses,” plus live Irish music by Rattle the Knee and others. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Free; tickets required. hammer.ucla.edu

