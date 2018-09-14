‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ LA Phil’s centennial season and 71 more arts events to check out this fall

The Ford may seem like an odd choice for Los Angeles’ longtime “queen” of site-specific dance, who’s eschewed traditional theaters for places like laundromats and libraries. But never fear — the nonconformist choreographer is using the theater’s outdoor loading dock and its retractable door in the aptly tiled “Loaded” to explore boundaries, borders and how one can be locked into or out of society. (If you can’t wait until October, the company also finishes its run of “The Story of Ramona,” based on the heroine of Helen Hunt Jackson’s 1884 novel, at the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse on Sept. 16 and 23.) “Loaded,” Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd., East Hollywood. $25-$50. (323) 461-3673. www.fordtheatres.org. “Ramona,” The San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel. $15-$50. (626) 308-2868. www.heididuckler.org