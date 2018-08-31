Before #TimesUp, these activist architects fought for equity in their industry

Visitors may be surprised to discover the relevance of Whitney M. Young Jr.’s barn-burning 1968 speech to the American Institute of Architects at their annual convention. Young, an African American civil rights leader, addressed the mostly white, male audience of architects and asserted that, “you are not a profession that has distinguished itself by your social and civic contributions to the cause of civil rights, and I am sure this has not come to you as any shock. You are most distinguished by your thunderous silence and your complete irrelevance. ... We are going to have to have people as committed to doing the right thing, to inclusiveness, as we have in the past to exclusiveness.” In the exhibition, the text of the speech is available along with an image of Young delivering it.