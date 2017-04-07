2017 Guggenheim fellows include artist Harry Dodge

The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation announced 173 fellowships on Friday to artists, writers, scholars and scientists, including California performer and video artist Harry Dodge.
The winners were culled from nearly 3,000 applicants and represent 49 disciplines and artistic fields, 64 academic institutions and 27 states and the District of Columbia. The recipients range in age from 27 to 79.
The size of grants vary and are given for six months to one year, depending on the scope of the project. The foundation was established in 1925 and has awarded more than $350 million in fellowships to more than 18,000 people who, according to the organization’s website, “have already demonstrated exceptional capacity for productive scholarship or exceptional creative ability in the arts.”
Fine arts were represented with 25 fellows, including Dodge, featured in the 2014 “Made in L.A.” Biennial at the Hammer Museum. Nine writers received fellowships for fiction, including Viet Thanh Nguyen, a Pulitzer Prize winner for his book “The Sympathizer” and a Times critic at large, and California novelist and journalist Michelle Huneven.
Winners in the creative arts are :
Biography: Holly Brubach
Choreography: Keely Garfield, Keith Hennessy, Yvonne Meier, Will Rawls, Melinda Ring, Pramila Vasudevan
Drama and performance art: Carson Kreitzer, Aaron Landsman, Rogelio Martinez, Carmelita Tropicana, Marianne Weems
Fiction: Brian Evenson, Michelle Huneven, Samantha Hunt, Phil Klay, Fiona Maazel, Alexander Maksik, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Ron Rash, Marisa Silver
Film-video: Signe Baumane, Zackary Canepari, Laura Ann Harrison, Kirsten Johnson, Mike Kuchar, Jen Liu, Cynthia Madansky, Antonio Méndez Esparza, Rodrigo Reyes, A.V. Rockwell, John Paul Sniadecki, Steven Subotnick, Billy Woodberry
Fine arts: Derek Boshier, Kathe Kim Burkhart, Cassils, Mahwish Chishty, Joseph DeLappe, Lesley Dill, Harry Dodge, Eugenio Espinoza, Elana Herzog, Nicholas A. Hill, Byron Kim, Jennie Jieun Lee, John W. Love, James Luna, Shari Mendelson, Sandeep Mukherjee, Paul O'Keeffe, Jefferson Pinder, Hunter Reynolds, Kay Rosen, Paul Rucker, Zinadu Saro-Wiwa, Jeanne Silverthorne, Roy Thurston, Leslie Wayne
General nonfiction: Kevin Baker, Emily Rapp Black, Susan Faludi, Masha Gessen, David Mikics, Ander Monson, Benjamin Moser, Cynthia Saltzman
Music composition: John Aylward, Oscar Bettison, Dániel Péter Biró, Mahir Cetiz, Cindy Cox, Ashley Fure, Annie Gosfield, Alec Hall, Shelley Hirsch, Joel Hoffman, Christopher Stark, Hans Thomalla, Jeff "Tain" Watts
Photography: Marina Berio, Mary F. Calvert, Daniel W. Coburn, Kenneth Gonzales-Day, Thilde Jensen, Leigh Ledare, Michael Lundgren, Amanda Means, Shaun O’Boyle, Maggie Steber, Zoe Strauss, Bradley Temkin
Poetry: Michelle Boisseau, Victoria Chang, Jennifer Grotz, Matthea Harvey, Ishion Hutchinson, Davis McCombs, Gregory Pardlo, Claudia Rankine, Patrick Rosal, Michael Waters, Afaa M. Weaver
