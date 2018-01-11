As artists fall into disgrace, must their art be consigned to oblivion?

The other day while paging through a collection of George Orwell’s writing, I was startled by his angry dismissal of fellow writers Stephen Spender and W.H. Auden as “fashionable pansies.” I shrugged my shoulders and kept on reading.

I had a similar reaction about a year ago when leafing through a collection of early Pauline Kael film criticism I happened upon a negative review of the screen version of Lillian Hellman’s “The Children’s Hour.” Kael complains that “the lesbianism is all in the mind” before making this doozy of a parenthetical quip: “I always thought this was why lesbians needed sympathy — that there isn’t much they can do.”

These little homophobic nuggets didn’t change my thinking about these great writers, who have too much intelligence and flair to be reduced to their worst statements. I don’t expect artists and critics from the past to be exemplary in ways that meet my 21st century standards, and I hope that generations to come will look upon this era with some tolerance for our blind spots.

Everyone these days seems to be morally inflamed. There’s certainly no shortage of reasons. A thrilling movement has taken root against sexual harassment and misconduct that is inspiring hope for overdue reform in the entertainment industry and beyond.

The cavalier way men have systemically abused their power over women in and around the workplace warrants little leniency. But a more slippery question has emerged in this me-too moment of cultural reckoning: What to do with the works of artists whose conduct has been abhorrent?

In the growing gallery of alleged predators, there aren’t any artists I hold dear. James Toback’s films aren’t in my Netflix queue. I never mistook Kevin Spacey for one of the greats. And my admiration for James Levine’s conducting has been mostly of the dilettantish variety.

But inevitably a contemporary artist with whom I feel a special kinship will shatter my illusions about his or her character. I doubt that I will throw away the books or delete the recordings or swear off the films. I’m sure I’ll be disillusioned and quite possibly disgusted, but I know that an artist is not identical with his or her masterpieces and that few human beings can live up to their greatest achievements.

This is a theme that Marcel Proust returns to in his epic novel, “In Search of Lost Time” (more romantically known in English as “Remembrance of Things Past”). The narrator recalls a dinner party in which, as a young man, he meets his hero, the writer Bergotte. The young Marcel, intimidated to be seated among the important guests of the swanky Swanns, is struck immediately by the way Bergotte bears no physical resemblance to the man he had “slowly and painstakingly constructed … a drop at a time, like a stalactite, out of the limpid beauty of his books.”

More distressing to Marcel than Bergotte’s coarse appearance is “the busy and self-satisfied mentality … which had nothing in common with the type of mind that informed the books.” The narrator, a natural philosopher, begins to understand through this encounter that art is not contingent on the specific circumstances of an artist’s life.

The creative capacity to transform experience into a reflecting mirror for others is the miracle. This gift is separate from the qualities that distinguish a person in society and help open the doors to a career.

As for the wicked rumors dogging Bergotte, the talk of a “semi-incestuous affair, allegedly further complicated by some indelicacy about money,” Marcel conjectures that it “may only be in a life deeply steeped in its vice that the moral question can arise with the full power of its anxiety.” For Proust, the artist answers this question “not on the plane of his individual life, but in the mode of existence that represents his true life; and there the answer given is a literary one, of general application.”

If a book or play speaks, it does so in a way that transcends the limitations, and imperfections of the author, a more elusive figure than the publishing industry (and identity politics hard-liners) would have us believe. I’m not so much of the school of literary critic Roland Barthes, who famously declared the death of the author, as of the school of Proust, who saw that a writer crystallizes the notion of a multiplicity of identities, the way each of us contains numerous selves, not all of them readily categorizable.

Anyone whose occupation is imagining the lives of others necessarily has a thronging inner world. The artist who creates beauty can contain a fair amount of ugliness. I was reminded of this point recently when attending the Getty exhibit of my favorite Italian painter, Caravaggio, a revolutionary artist with a thuggish reputation who is thought to have murdered a man in a botched castration incited by a dispute over a favored prostitute.

Speaking of gory homicides, Ben Jonson, a playwright second only to Shakespeare in the Elizabethan-Jacobean era, killed an actor in a duel and was arrested. This detail of his biography, however, hasn’t much impeded audiences’ enjoyment of his classic comedies “The Alchemist” and “Volpone.” Jonson, of course, is not simply the slayer of a fellow theatrical. He is also the self-taught playwright of prodigious classical learning, Shakespeare’s champion and a heck of a funny farceur.

History is the ultimate arbiter of what endures. Moral verdicts on the author, the raison d'être of many biographies, is a secondary layer that can color the reception of an artist’s oeuvre but cannot nullify work that retains its expressive power. Even the plays of mad, misogynistic August Strindberg are performed regularly today, with the groundbreaking “Miss Julie” seemingly in constant rotation.

Disgraced living artists raise stickier concerns. Should, for example, actors stop performing in Woody Allen’s films after the allegations made by Dylan Farrow? Hollywood consciences (an oxymoron if ever there was one!) have already been tested, though the casting invitations have lost a good deal of their luster after the scandals and string of subpar movies.

But what about Allen’s best work? I can’t imagine watching “Manhattan” anytime soon. The sight of Allen slobbering over Mariel Hemingway was queasy-making before all the talk of his predilection for young girls. But am I ready to reject “Annie Hall,” “Broadway Danny Rose” and “Hannah and Her Sisters”? Not yet. There are too many indelible performances, including several by Mia Farrow, Dylan’s devoted mother, that would have to be sacrificed. Perhaps then it’s a good thing that the longevity of Allen’s movies will be determined by future generations of cinephiles rather than the filmmaker’s off-screen culpability.