'Rock of Ages' will try to bring its big hair and Bon Jovi back to L.A.

The Broadway hit "Rock of Ages" will try to return to its Los Angeles roots, one of the show's producers says.
Matthew Weaver of Media Weaver Entertainment said he wants to restage the production — which features music by Journey, Bon Jovi, Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar and Twisted Sister, among others — in a bar or restaurant. Details, including the venue, cast or creative team, have not yet been settled, says Weaver, who holds the exclusive rights to present the show in L.A.
Created by Chris D'Arienzo, "Rock of Ages" follows the love affair of a small-town girl and a rock 'n' roller on the Sunset Strip during the height of hair metal. It was initially staged at Hollywood's King King bar in 2005. In 2006, it held its world premiere at the since-closed club Vanguard. It played a limited run at the Flamingo in Las Vegas later that year before opening on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in 2009.
The show received five Tony Award nominations, including ones for best musical and star Constantine Maroulis, and ran on Broadway until January 2015. No target timeline for a forthcoming L.A. production has been announced.
