'Rock of Ages' will try to bring its big hair and Bon Jovi back to L.A.

Created by Chris D'Arienzo, "Rock of Ages" follows the love affair of a small-town girl and a rock 'n' roller on the Sunset Strip during the height of hair metal. It was initially staged at Hollywood's King King bar in 2005. In 2006, it held its world premiere at the since-closed club Vanguard. It played a limited run at the Flamingo in Las Vegas later that year before opening on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in 2009.