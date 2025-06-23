B. Simone tearfully reveals the cost of building her ‘legacy’: ‘I don’t have the liquid’

Comedian B. Simone gets emotional as she discusses her new budget-saving habits — shopping at H&M instead of Bloomingdale’s — as she invests in an app.

“Wild N’ Out” alumna B. Simone, a.k.a. “Billionaire B” on Instagram, says her current finances are far from what she’s used to.

The comedian and social media star got candid and emotional as she revealed in a recent episode of her “Let’s Try This Again” podcast, “I don’t have the liquid.” During the episode, published last week, the 35-year-old (born Braelyn Simone Greenfield) discussed her spirituality, career moves and the cost of a new venture.

“I feel like I am attacking something that I can’t see right now,” B. Simone told friend Shekinah Yon, later clarifying to Yon that her struggles may lie in the creation and cost of her own lifestyle app.

She continued: “The budgeting ... you see how I am, nitpicking every little thing. I’ve never been like that. We were in Bloomingdale’s yesterday, I’m like, ‘We have to go to H&M.’”

B. Simone, also an actor, announced the launch of her LTTA app in November. The women-focused app seeks to “cultivate a safe and empowering community that integrates faith, encouragement, and entertainment,” according to a mission statement shared on Instagram. The app offers users access to exclusive content, including a recent “Let’s Try This Again” podcast episode featuring rapper DaBaby. The cost to users? It’s $9.99 a month or $71.88 a year, according to the app’s website.

During her conversation with Yon, B. Simone said she doesn’t have the disposable income to spend and that she is “used to having liquid.” She added: “Because I’ve invested in this app, in this platform I don’t have the liquid. I’ve got the money — but not yet. It’s coming.”

B. Simone, “used to seeing a certain amount in my account,” said she has other assets and valuables. Yon chimed in noting her friend wanted to the launch the app as “something that was legacy ... that would have longevity.” B. Simone clarified she does not want a quick return on investment as Yon likened the app to a Crock-Pot instead of a microwave — essentially meaning that success can take time.

B. Simone’s comments about her finances — specifically her emotions about going from Bloomingdale’s to H&M — faced social media backlash over the weekend. “Now wait a damn minute cause I like H&M,” one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote. Another X user criticized B. Simone for being “forever out of touch.”

“It’s a blessing just to be able to shop period.. do you see the price of mf eggs??” a third X user wrote. “Girl buy what you can afford and go on.”

Adding kindling to the social media firestorm, other X users resurfaced previous clips of B. Simone noting that she preferred men who were entrepreneurs over those who worked 9-to-5 jobs. Snark about B. Simone’s recent comments also made it into her Instagram comments, where one user joked “Ayy what’s wrong with H&M?”

“H&M ain’t cheap, ya way of thinking is,” chided another Instagram user.

Elsewhere in the comments section, B. Simone received praise for “using your platform to heal and change lives” and highlighting female friendships with her content. Amid the shade and praise, B. Simone on Monday continued to promote new content on her app and teased upcoming travel plans.