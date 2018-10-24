Tony Berlant's latest exhibition is an explosion of color and texture

What sparked the last-minute frenzy of creativity? You never know. For me, it was just very liberating to realize these other [museum exhibitions], very ambitious art historical projects, and decide that I could now give myself over full time [to making art], focus my brain and energy in just one place, and this is the result of that — suppressed energy, perhaps, jumping forth. A whole lot happened that surprised me at the last minute. Which tends to happen with me and some other artists — once you have the show completed, the new ideas suddenly pop forward. I had never made these very cut-up, hexagon-all-over, vibrating pictures before. I don’t wanna call them psychedelic, let’s call them the mind-manifesting works. It’s a mystery to me why all this happened so well, but I’m all fired up now and excited to be completely dedicated to being a daydreaming artist all the time — and this show is really the first big expression of that.