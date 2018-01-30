Ovation Awards 2018: Wins for Actors Co-op's '33 Variations,' East West Players' 'Next to Normal'

The 2018 Ovation Awards gave top honors to Actors Co-op's production of "33 Variations," and East West Players' "Next to Normal," the former taking the award for best production of a play in an intimate theater, and the latter winning awards for best production and direction of a musical.
The ceremony, held Monday night by the nonprofit L.A. Stage Alliance, took place at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles with host Kirsten Vangsness and presenters including Malcolm Barrett, Sam Harris and Rose Portillo. Thirty-five awards were given to 19 Southern California theater companies. Winners were determined by local producers, directors, actors and other theater professionals chosen through an application process.
Rogue Machine was singled out for best season for a roster of plays including "Dutch Masters," "Les Blancs," "Still Life" and "The Super Variety Match Bonus Round!"
The night's most honored institutions also included Geffen Playhouse, the Echo Theater Company, Center Theatre Group and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
This year, the 197 nominations came from 70 productions presented by 43 organizations.
Winners are listed in bold among other nominees:
BEST SEASON
Center Theatre Group
Geffen Playhouse
Rogue Machine
The Echo Theater Company
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
BEST PRODUCTION OF A PLAY, INTIMATE THEATER
"33 Variations," Actors Co-op
August Wilson's "King Hedley II," Sophina Brown
"Dutch Masters," Rogue Machine
"Les Blancs," Rogue Machine
"The Cake," The Echo Theater Company
"The House in Scarsdale: A Memoir for the Stage," The Theatre @ Boston Court
"Wet: A DACAmented Journey," Ensemble Studio Theatre / LA
BEST PRODUCTION OF A PLAY, LARGE THEATER
"Actually," Geffen Playhouse
"Dry Land," Center Theatre Group / The Echo Theater Company
"Gulf View Drive," Rubicon Theatre Company
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Center Theatre Group
"The Legend of Georgia McBride," Geffen Playhouse
BEST PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL, INTIMATE THEATER
"Dogfight," After Hours Theatre Company
"Parade, The Musical," Chance Theater
"When Jazz Had The Blues," CEK Productions
BEST PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL, LARGE THEATER
"Five Guys Named Moe," Ebony Repertory Theatre
"For the Record: Scorsese — American Crime Requiem," Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts / For the Record
"Next to Normal," East West Players
BEST PRESENTED PRODUCTION
"Fun Home," Center Theatre Group
"Into The Woods," Center Theatre Group
"The Encounter," Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE, PLAY
"33 Variations," Actors Co-op
"Dry Land," Center Theatre Group / The Echo Theater Company
"Failure: A Love Story," Center Theatre Group / Coeurage Theatre Company
"Gulf View Drive," Rubicon Theatre Company
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Center Theatre Group
"The Legend of Georgia McBride," Geffen Playhouse
"The Pride," Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE FOR A MUSICAL
"Dogfight," After Hours Theatre Company
"Five Guys Named Moe," Ebony Repertory Theatre
"For the Record: Scorsese — American Crime Requiem," Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts / For the Record
"Haunted House Party," The Getty Villa / The Troubadour Theater Company
"Next to Normal," East West Players
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Joyce Guy, "Les Blancs," Rogue Machine
Camille Loftin, "Martha," Whitefire Theatre
Paul McGill, "The Legend of Georgia McBride," Geffen Playhouse
Maria Torres, "Zoot Suit," Center Theatre Group
Keith Young, "Five Guys Named Moe," Ebony Repertory Theatre
BEST MUSIC DIRECTION
Rahn Coleman, "When Jazz Had the Blues," CEK Productions
Abdul Hamid Royal, "Five Guys Named Moe," Ebony Repertory Theatre
Marc Macalintal, "Next To Normal," East West Players
Jesse Vargas, "For the Record: Scorsese — American Crime Requiem," Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts / For the Record
Elmo Zapp, "Dogfight," After Hours Theatre Company
BOOK FOR AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL
Michael Shaw Fisher, "Skullduggery: The Musical Prequel to Hamlet," Sacred Fools Theater Company
David Carey Foster & Larry Poindexter, "The Devil You Know, a Rhythm and Blues Story," Devilish Theatrical
Carole Eglash-Kosoff, "When Jazz Had the Blues," CEK Productions
LYRICS/COMPOSITION FOR AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL
Michael Shaw Fisher, "Skullduggery: The Musical Prequel to Hamlet," Sacred Fools Theater Company
Drew Fornarola & Marshall Pailet, "Claudio Quest, a Video Game Musical," Chance Theater
John Papageorge, "Siamese Sex Show," Theatre Planners
PLAYWRITING FOR AN ORIGINAL PLAY
Giovanni Adams, "Love Is a Dirty Word," Tilted Field Productions / VS. Theatre Company
Alex Alpharaoh, "Wet: A DACAmented Journey," Ensemble Studio Theatre / LA
Bekah Brunstetter, "The Cake," The Echo Theater Company
Idris Goodwin, "Bars and Measures," The Theatre @ Boston Court
Louisa Hill, "Lord of the Underworld's Home for Unwed Mothers," Skylight Theatre Company
Rajiv Joseph, "Archduke," Center Theatre Group
Anna Ziegler, "Actually," Geffen Playhouse
DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Michael Arden, "Merrily We Roll Along," Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Anderson Davis, "For the Record: Scorsese — American Crime Requiem," Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts / For the Record
Kari Hayter, "Parade, The Musical," Chance Theater
Kari Hayter, "Urinetown," Coeurage Theatre Company
Nancy Keystone, "Next to Normal," East West Players
Matt Walker, "Haunted House Party," The Getty Villa / The Troubadour Theater Company
Keith Young, "Five Guys Named Moe," Ebony Repertory Theatre
DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Gregg T. Daniel, "Les Blancs," Rogue Machine
Alana Dietze, "Dry Land," Center Theatre Group / The Echo Theater Company
Mike Donahue, "The Legend of Georgia McBride," Geffen Playhouse
Katharine Farmer, "Gulf View Drive," Rubicon Theatre Company
Thomas James O'Leary, "33 Variations," Actors Co-op
Tyne Rafaeli, "Actually," Geffen Playhouse
Phylicia Rashad, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Center Theatre Group
LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Obba Babatunde as Nomax, "Five Guys Named Moe," Ebony Repertory Theatre
Allen Everman as Leo Frank, "Parade, the Musical," Chance Theater
Marc Ginsburg as Che, "Evita," Cabrillo Music Theatre
Frank Lawson as Billy Strayhorn, "When Jazz Had the Blues," CEK Productions
B. Slade as Stacks, "For the Record: Scorsese — American Crime Requiem," Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts / For the Record
LEAD ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Nicci Claspell as Rose Fenney, "Dogfight," After Hours Theatre Company
Carmen Cusack as Ginger, "For the Record: Scorsese — American Crime Requiem," Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts / For the Record
Deedee Magno Hall as Diana, "Next to Normal," East West Players
Bets Malone as Lana Mae, "Honky Tonk Laundry," Honky Tonk Productions
Donna Vivino as Mary Flynn, "Merrily We Roll Along," Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY
Jason Dirden as Levee, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Center Theatre Group
Harry Groener as Big Daddy, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Antaeus Theatre Company
Jerry MacKinnon as Tom, "Actually," Geffen Playhouse
Matt McGrath as Miss Tracy Mills, "The Legend of Georgia McBride," Geffen Playhouse
Mike McShane as Big Daddy, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Antaeus Theatre Company
Erik Odom as Raleigh, "Gulf View Drive," Rubicon Theatre Company
Glynn Turman as Toledo, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Center Theatre Group
LEAD ACTRESS IN A PLAY
K Callan as Mama, "Pie in the Sky," The Victory Theatre Center
Connor Kelly-Eiding as Ester, "Dry Land," Center Theatre Group / The Echo Theater Company
Lily Nicksay as May, "Gulf View Drive," Rubicon Theatre Company
Samantha Ressler as Amber, "Actually," Geffen Playhouse
Teagan Rose as Amy, "Dry Land," Center Theatre Group / The Echo Theater Company
Debra Jo Rupp as Della, "The Cake," The Echo Theater Company
Jacqueline Wright as Barb, "Blueberry Toast," The Echo Theater Company
FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Eric B. Anthony as Eat Moe, "Five Guys Named Moe," Ebony Repertory Theatre
Rogelio Douglas, Jr. as Four Eyed Moe, "Five Guys Named Moe," Ebony Repertory Theatre
Brendan Hunt as Yorick, "Skullduggery: The Musical Prequel to Hamlet," Sacred Fools Theater Company
Jason Paige as Frankie, "For the Record: Scorsese – American Crime Requiem," Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts / For the Record
Jacques C. Smith as No Moe, "Five Guys Named Moe," Ebony Repertory Theatre
Matt Walker as Tranio, "Haunted House Party," The Getty Villa / The Troubadour Theater Company
Octavius Womack as Big Moe, "Five Guys Named Moe," Ebony Repertory Theatre
FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Whitney Bashor as Beth Spencer, "Merrily We Roll Along," Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Isa Briones as Mistress/Ensemble, "Evita," Cabrillo Music Theatre
Isa Briones as Natalie, "Next to Normal," East West Players
Isa Briones as Natalie, "Next to Normal," Triage Productions and Standing Room Only Productions
Yvette Cason as Katie Bell/Mahalia Jackson, "Shout Sister Shout!" Pasadena Playhouse
Dionne Gipson as Diane, "For the Record: Scorsese – American Crime Requiem," Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts / For the Record
Lindsey Gort as Iris, "For the Record: Scorsese – American Crime Requiem," Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts / For the Record
FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
Tony Amendola as Jacques, "As You Like It," Antaeus Theatre Company
Larry Cedar as Tom/Phyllis/Leslie, "Sylvia," Rubicon Theatre Company
Lucas Near-Verbrugghe as Nicky, "Icebergs," Geffen Playhouse
Larry Powell as Miss Rexy/Jason, "The Legend of Georgia McBride," Geffen Playhouse
Montae Russell as Elmore, August Wilson's, "King Hedley II," Sophina Brown
Adolphus Ward as Stool Pigeon, August Wilson's "King Hedley II," Sophina Brown
Matthew Wilkas as The Man/Peter/The Doctor, "The Pride," Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Peggy Ann Blow as Antonio/Chauncey, "The Gary Plays — Part 2," Open Fist Theatre Company
Ann Gee Byrd as Madame Neilsen, "Les Blancs," Rogue Machine
Toni Christopher as Izzy, "Rabbit Hole," JTK Productions
Dale Dickey as Adlean, "Barbecue," Geffen Playhouse
Faline England as Treva, "Gulf View Drive," Rubicon Theatre Company
Ella Joyce as Ruby, August Wilson's "King Hedley II," Sophina Brown
Sharon Sharth as Mrs. Gill, "Gulf View Drive," Rubicon Theatre Company
LIGHTING DESIGN, INTIMATE THEATER
Martha Carter, "Burners," Moving Arts
Elizabeth Harper, "The House in Scarsdale: A Memoir for the Stage," The Theatre @ Boston Court
Derrick McDaniel, "Les Blancs," Rogue Machine
Dan Reed, "The Gary Plays – Part 2," Open Fist Theatre Company
Matt Richter, "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe: Revisited," Los Angeles LGBT Center
Andrew Schmedake, "33 Variations," Actors Co-op
Jean-Yves Tessier, "The Turn of the Screw," Actors Co-op
LIGHTING DESIGN, LARGE THEATER
Michael Berger & Dan Efros, "For the Record: Scorsese – American Crime Requiem," Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts / For the Record
Mike Billings, "Gulf View Drive," Rubicon Theatre Company
Lap Chi Chu, "Actually," Geffen Playhouse
Lap Chi Chu, "Archduke," Center Theatre Group
Josh Epstein, "The Legend of Georgia McBride," Geffen Playhouse
Elizabeth Harper, "Long Day's Journey Into Night," Geffen Playhouse
Pablo Santiago, "Zoot Suit," Center Theatre Group
SCENIC DESIGN, INTIMATE THEATER
Nicholas Acciani, "33 Variations," Actors Co-op
Glenn Michael Baker, "Burners," Moving Arts
Evan Bartoletti, "Pie in the Sky," The Victory Center Theatre
John Iacovelli, August Wilson's, "King Hedley II," Sophina Brown
Stephanie Kerley Schwartz, "Les Blancs," Rogue Machine
Stephanie Kerley Schwartz, "The Super Variety Match Bonus Round," Rogue Machine
David Mauer, "Dutch Masters," Rogue Machine
SCENIC DESIGN, LARGE THEATER
JR Bruce, "Failure: A Love Story," Center Theatre Group / Coeurage Theatre Company
Tom Buderwitz, "Lend Me a Tenor," La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts
Tom Buderwitz, "Long Day's Journey Into Night," Geffen Playhouse
Kevin Depinet, "Vicuña," Center Theatre Group
John Iacovelli, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Center Theatre Group
Amanda Knehans, "Dry Land," Center Theatre Group / The Echo Theater Company
Tim Mackabee, "Archduke," Center Theatre Group
SOUND DESIGN, INTIMATE THEATER
Cameron Combe, "Our Town," Actor Co-op
Jeff Gardner, "Les Blancs," Rogue Machine
Howard Ho, "Bloodletting," Playwright's Arena
David B. Marling, "33 Variations," Actors Co-op
Ken Rich, "Plasticity," SoulArt
Joseph Slawinski, "Burners," Moving Arts
John Zalewski, "The Gary Plays — Part 3," Open Fist Theatre Company
SOUND DESIGN, LARGE THEATER
Drew Dalzell & Noelle Hoffman, "Wicked Lit 2016," Unbound Productions
Jeff Gardner, "Dry Land," Center Theatre Group / The Echo Theater Company
Daniel Kluger, "Archduke," Center Theatre Group
Austin Quan, "Gulf View Drive," Rubicon Theatre Company
Joshua Reid, "The Pride," Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
John Zalewski, "A Mexican Trilogy: An American Story," The Latino Theatre Company
John Zalewski, "The Conduct of Life," Hero Theatre Inc.
COSTUME DESIGN, INTIMATE THEATER
Wendell Carmichael, "Les Blancs," Rogue Machine
Vicki Conrad, "33 Variations," Actors Co-op
Michael Mullen, "Burners," Moving Arts
Michael Mullen, "Siamese Sex Show," Theatre Planners
Michael Mullen, "When Jazz Had the Blues," CEK Productions
Mylette Nora, August Wilson's "King Hedley II," Sophina Brown
John Sinner, "John Sinner's an Invasion of Decency!" fancyplayground
COSTUME DESIGN, LARGE THEATER
Denitsa Bliznakova, "Archduke," Center Theatre Group
E.B. Brooks, "The Legend of Georgia McBride," Geffen Playhouse
Ann Closs-Farley, "Zoot Suit," Center Theatre Group
Marcy Froehlich, "Gulf View Drive," Rubicon Theatre Company
Danae Iris McQueen, "The Pride," Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
David Kay Mickelsen, "Lend Me a Tenor," La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts
Emilio Sosa, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Center Theatre Group
VIDEO/PROJECTION DESIGN
Nicholas Acciani, "33 Variations," Actors Co-op
Hillary Bauman, Corwin Evans & Chris Hutchings, "Rose and the Rime," Sacred Fools Theater Company
Corwin Evans, "Plasticity," SoulArt
Matthew Hill, "Hansel & Gretel," Bluegrass Center
Hana Kim, "The Gary Plays — Part 2," Open Fist Theatre Company
Peter Nigrini, "Amélie, a New Musical," Center Theatre Group
Mike Tutaj, "King of the Yees," Center Theatre Group
OVATION HONORS
Noah Arguss, "Bars and Measures," The Theatre @ Boston Court, music composition for a play
Ahmed Best, "Blueberry Toast," The Echo Theater Company, fight choreography
Joe Seely, "Wicked Lit 2016," Unbound Productions, puppet design
