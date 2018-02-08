The fight to save Boyle Heights' Casa 0101 Theater, founded by ‘Real Women Have Curves’ playwright

Over the years, the theater has produced a slew of work — an average of eight plays a year on the main stage, many of which focus on the Latino experience. This includes productions such as "Eastside Heartbeats," which told the story of a Latino band that opened for the Beatles in 1965, as well as restagings of well-known pieces such as Lin-Manuel Miranda's pre-"Hamilton" musical "In the Heights." Casa 0101 has also staged key plays by Lopez, including "Simply Maria, or the American Dream" and "Boyle Heights" — as well as revivals of her best-known "Real Women Have Curves."