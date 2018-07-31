Museum of Contemporary Art appoints MoMA curator Klaus Biesenbach as new director

After months of turmoil, including the firing of its chief curator and the announced departure of its current director, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles has announced its next director: Klaus Biesenbach, curator at large at New York’s Museum of Modern Art and director of its experimental satellite space, MoMA PS1.
“He’s a total visionary,” MOCA board president Maria Seferian said. “He’s an incredible museum executive. He’s innovative. He’s done it all.”
“I am kicking my heels,” said Catherine Opie, a photographer who serves as one of MOCA’s artist board members and was involved in the search. “He is really known for championing emerging artists and MOCA holds dearly to that as the artists’ museum. That is something Klaus feels very strongly about as well.”
The board reviewed nearly 40 candidates from an international pool before offering the job to Biesenbach. He won unanimous board approval Tuesday morning.
“I’m very excited,” Biesenbach said by phone from New York. “I feel very honored and grateful.”
Biesenbach brings an extensive resume as a curator at various institutions. He is perhaps best known for curating a survey of Marina Abramovic’s performance work at MoMA in 2010 — an event that received extensive media coverage. He has also served as administrator in his role as chief of MoMA PS1, which though affiliated with MoMA functions as a separate entity with its own budget, its own development team and its own board (led by philanthropist Agnes Gund).
As director he helped to triple that institution’s annual budget to $12 million, and two years ago he helped to launch fundraising for an endowment, which stands at $14 million. (As a point of comparison, MOCA’s annual budget it $19 million and its endowment stands at more than $130 million.)
“He will bring stability and a new vision,” MOCA board co-chair Maurice Marciano said, “revamping programs, building the attendance, making it much stronger.”
Biesenbach said that leaving New York was no small consideration.
“The first call came from Cathy Opie,” he said. “I said, ‘Perhaps it’s not for me.’ But I can be good in a situation where you create a conversation.
“So I came to L.A. with the wish to meet every single board member. They said, ‘Nobody has ever done that.’ But Cathy and Maria, they contacted everybody — so I met 37 of the board members.”
As he met with the team at MOCA, he grew increasingly interested in the post.
“I felt like this was quite a unique opportunity,” he said, adding that his training at MoMA PS1 had trained him for what lies ahead.
“I owe a lot to [MoMA director] Glenn Lowry and Aggie Gund. They helped me and taught me how to build up.”
In a short statement emailed to The Times, Lowry said that Biesenbach’s “legacy of daring exhibitions, his commitment to artists, and his dedication to civic engagement, leaves an enduring mark not only at MoMA PS1 and the Museum of Modern Art, but in the cultural life of New York City and beyond.”
Biesenbach, who was born in West Germany and raised near Cologne, got his start in the arts as founder of Berlin’s Kunst-Werke Institute for Contemporary Art, a contemporary exhibition space that occupied an abandoned margarine factory. He drew attention for experimental shows that featured an array of international artists such as Félix González-Torres and Yoko Ono displayed in unusual locations, such as an attic and an outdoor toilet.
He freely mixed art forms: In addition to hosting visual and performance artists, KW also featured figures such as essayist Susan Sontag and fashion designer Hedi Slimane as residents.
Biesenbach said some of his earliest duties were purely administrative, such as having “70 tons of coal delivered to the building” so that they could heat it in winter.
In 1995, he landed at PS1 (prior to its affiliation with MoMA), where he worked as a curator part-time — dividing his time between Berlin and New York. A little more than a decade later, he joined MoMA in a combined role at the flagship museum and MoMA PS1. He expanded MoMA PS1’s board of trustees to 30 members from 11.
At MoMA PS1 in Queens, he organized exhibitions by experimental figures such as filmmaker Kenneth Anger and new media artist Ryan Trecartin, as well the regular surveys, titled “Greater New York,” that were devoted to showcasing emerging artists from across the city.
And at MoMA, he served as the founding curator of the museum’s department of media, established in 2006 and focused on cross-disciplinary works and performance — at the time, the first new curatorial department to be established at the museum since 1940.
He organized an installation of work by Swiss-born video artist Pipilotti Rist in 2008 titled “Pour Your Body Out (7354 Cubic Meters),” which transformed the museum’s austere white atrium into an environment that channeled scenes of feminine fecundity. (New York Times art critic Karen Rosenberg described the installation as transforming the atrium into “an enchanted space.”)
Critical reception for his work has been uneven. Biesenbach has certainly had hits — such as the Rist and Trecartin exhibition at MoMA PS1. New York Times co-chief critic Roberta Smith described the latter as “game-changing,” an exhibition that “reveals an immense but not fully developed talent that seems bound for greatness.”
But Biesenbach has also had misses — at times critiqued for being overly reliant on spectacle. Smith has described the Abramovic retrospective as “cheesy” and “sideshowlike.”
A 2015 survey of the work of singer and composer Björk that he organized for MoMA was widely drubbed by the critical press. The Atlantic described it as “slight on substance” and a critic at Artnet likened it to “a cross between a fashion show and a theme-park ride.” In her review, Smith wrote that the exhibition “reeked of ambivalence.”
Biesenbach assumes the reins at MOCA at a critical moment.
In February, painter Mark Grotjahn, who sits on the MOCA board, declined to be honored at the museum’s annual gala citing a historical lack of diversity among the gala’s honorees. (Past recipients have included Ed Ruscha, John Baldessari and Jeff Koons.) “Since the day you extended your invitation to me, our country and the world have changed in ways that were difficult to anticipate,” Grotjahn said in a note to the board of trustees. “There is a new urgency to change the power dynamic and we have an opportunity to do so."
At the time, MOCA board member Lari Pittman, who is gay and Latino, publicly resigned, describing the move as a “personal vote of no confidence” in the institution’s ability to reconcile the myriad visions held by the board, the director and the curatorial team.
The gala was subsequently canceled.
Just one month later, the museum fired chief curator Helen Molesworth, who had recently overseen two of the institution’s most critically admired shows: retrospectives devoted to U.S. painter Kerry James Marshall and Brazilian conceptualist Anna Maria Maiolino. The move outraged many. Opie described it as “a terrible mistake.”
This was followed, in May, by the announcement that the board would not be renewing director Philippe Vergne’s five-year contract — after The Times reported that Vergne has put his house on sale.
All of this follows a decade of financial and leadership tumult at the museum.
A formal start date for Biesenbach has not yet been set. But Marciano said the museum is working to make it happen “as soon as possible.”
“After his 23 years at MoMA, there is a lot to take care of,” he said.
Vergne will remain at MOCA until Biesenbach lands in Los Angeles.
Said Opie: “Philippe is obviously going to be very available in terms of this transition.”
