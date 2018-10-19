99 Seat Beat: Immersive Shakespeare, a malevolent dinner party, a sex industry portrait and more

The essentials: If Shakespeare were alive today, would he be writing for theme park attractions? The idea might not seem all that far-fetched, considering Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles’ immersive, fast-paced take on “Macbeth” and its bloody tale of a kingdom’s natural order upended by regicide and betrayal. Nine actors playing all the roles conduct audiences through multiple playing spaces in and around the company’s expansive downtown building. Further paring the Bard’s shortest play down to 70 minutes, this limited-run production intensifies the spookiness of the original text and plotlines with illusions that combine state-of-the-art stage technology and centuries-old magic techniques.