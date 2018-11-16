99 Seat Beat: School shooting aftermath, Shakespearian fanaticism, angsty middle-aged rockers and more

The essentials: William Shakespeare knew a thing or two about framing social issues in dramatic terms, and the New American Theatre’s take on “Measure for Measure” emphasizes the play’s all-too relevant depiction of religious and moral fanaticism, sexual assault, abuse of power and how quickly we can become comfortable with new and previously unspeakable “normals.” Among the more disturbing subplots of this darkest of Shakespeare’s comedies, a hypocritically puritanical bureaucrat offers to spare the life of chaste heroine Isabel’s condemned brother in exchange for her sexual favors; when she threatens to expose him, his reply is a chillingly dismissive “Who will believe thee?” To which even her brother will later add the argument that given the stakes, the sacrifice of her honor would be no big deal.