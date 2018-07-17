Classic Hollywood: Laraine Newman's road from SNL to 'Celebrity Autobiography'

He came back and saw me again [at the Groundlings]. I was doing new characters and new material. That’s when he said to meet him at the Chateau and he talked to me about this show that was going to be a cross between “Monty Python” and “60 Minutes.” I had never heard of “Monty Python,” but nodded my head vigorously as if I had. Then he said, do you want to go New York? That’s when my stomach fell into my feet because I didn’t want to go to New York.