The week ahead in L.A. theater, Oct. 8-15: 'Helen Lawrence,' Karen Finley and more

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.), Charles McNulty (C.M.), Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.) and David C. Nichols (D.C.N.).

Openings

An Accident Griot Theatre stages Lydia Stryk’s drama about a woman who is visited by the man who struck her with his car; contains nudity; 18 and over only. The Lounge Theatre, 6201 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 3 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $17.50, $25. (323) 205-6642.

Cagney West Coast premiere of this bio-musical about the vaudeville star turned tough-guy actor. El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun., 3 p.m.; Tue., 7:30 p.m.; Wed., 2 and 8 p.m.; Thu., 8 p.m.; Fri., next Sun., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $25-$89. (866) 811-4111.

Chisme y Queso Short sketches by local playwrights, plus improvisations based on audience suggestions; presented by Center Theater Group; 21 and up only. Eastside Luv Wine Bar, Boyle Heights, 1835 E. First St., Boyle Heights. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. www.centertheatregroup.org

Matt Groening & Lynda Barry: Love, Hate & Comics — The Friendship That Would Not Die The creator of “The Simpsons” and writer of “Ernie Pook’s Comeek” share the stage in this CAP UCLA presentation. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 933 S. Broadway, L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $39.50–$69.50. (888) 929-7849.

A Mooving Night of Cow-medy Kevin Nealon (“SNL,” “Weeds”) headlines this benefit show. United Citizens Brigade Sunset, 5419 W. Sunset Blvd., L.A. Sun., 9 p.m. $60. www.sunset.ucbtheatre.com.

So Long, Boulder City Jimmy Fowlie’s comedic take on Emma Stone’s character’s one-woman show in the 2016 musical “La La Land.” Celebration Theatre @ The Lex, 6760 Lexington Ave, Hollywood. Sun., Mon.-Tue., next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 6. $25. www.celebrationtheatre.com.

Twelve Angry Men Jurors must render a verdict in the case of a young man accused of murder in Reginald Rose’s classic drama. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Sun., 5:30 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 5:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 22. $45-$80. (949) 497-2787

High Winds Writer Sylvan Oswald performs this tale of a trans man who undertakes a fantastical journey; part of the LAX Festival. Bob Baker Marionette Theater, 1345 W. 1st St., L.A. Mon., 8 p.m. $20. (213) 446-9556.

Sorority Works-in-progress, readings, solo pieces, etc., by women, trans and queer performers; part of the LAX Festival. The Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Wed., 7 p.m. $20. (213) 446-9556.

Tilda Swinton Answers a Craigslist Ad The British actress, portrayed by “Buffy’s” Tom Lenk, studies a shy gay man for a film role in Byron Lane’s satirical comedy. Celebration Theatre @ The Lex, 6760 Lexington Ave, Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 25. $25. www.celebrationtheatre.com.

The Expanded Unicorn Gratitude Mystery Veteran performance artist Karen Finley surveys the current political, social and media landscapes in this solo show. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Oct. 15. $16-$25. (213) 237-2800.

La Brisa Teatro Línea de Sombra stages this fact-based drama about a bar in Ciudad Juárez that served as a center for activism in the 1990s; in Spanish with English supertitles; part of the LAX Festival. The Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. Thu., Sat., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 6 p.m.; ends Oct. 15. $25. (213) 489-0994.

Piaf! The Show Anne Carrère portrays the legendary French chanteuse in this bio-musical. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Thu., 8 p.m. $38-$100. (949) 854-4646.

Play Mexico City-based ensemble Pentimento presents an interactive performance that tries to transform audience members into actors; part of the LAX Festival. Automata, 504 Chung King Ct., L.A. Thu.-Fri., 7 and 9 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 2, 4, 7 and 9 p.m.; ends Oct. 15. $20. (213) 446-9556.

Sinatra & Me “Rat Pack Confidential” star Richard Shelton salutes Ol’ Blue Eyes. Catalina Bar & Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Thu., 8:30 p.m. $15-$30; food and drink minimums apply. (866) 468-3399.

Watch on the Rhine L.A. Theatre Works records Lillian Hellman’s WWII-era thriller for its radio program; with Susan Sullivan. James Bridges Theater, UCLA, 235 Charles E. Young Drive, Westwood. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Oct. 15. $15-$60. (310) 827-0889.

Afterlife: a ghost story A couple mourn the loss of their son in Steve Yockey’s dramatic thriller. The Avery Schreiber Playhouse, 4934 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Nov. 12. $15, $20. (323) 860-6569.

American Dreamers Benefit features comedy, music and more, plus performers including Ernie G. and Josefina Lopez. The Los Angeles Theatre Center, Tom Bradley Theatre, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $25, $50. (866) 811-4111.

The Daughters of the Kush George W. Corbin’s new drama about a historically black sorority in 1930s Iowa. Stella Adler Theatre, 6773 Hollywood Blvd., 2nd floor, Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $20-$30. (213) 908-5032.

The Final Girl The School of Night stages this ’80s-themed thriller about a woman seeking revenge against a psychotic killer; contains adult language, sexuality and violence; no one under 17 admitted. The McCadden Place Theatre, 1157 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 pm.; ends Nov. 4. $20. (800) 838-3006.

Helen Lawrence Canadian Stage blends theater and film in this noir-ish fable about assorted shady characters in post-WWII Vancouver; presented by CAP UCLA. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 14. $39-$79. (310) 825-2101.

The Hits Broadway veteran Sam Harris sings show tunes, standards and more. Catalina Bar & Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8:30 p.m. $25-$50; food and drink minimums apply. (866) 468-3399.

Is He Dead? A 19th-century French painter fakes his own death to raise the value of paintings in Mark Twain’s farce. Glendale Centre Theatre, 324 N. Orange St., Glendale. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Nov. 18. $20-$32. (818) 244-8481.