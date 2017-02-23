L.A. theater openings, Feb. 26-March 5: 'Paradise Lost: Reclaiming Destiny' and more

This week: A coming-of-age tale about a young Nigerian American woman, a Tony-winning musical comedy about murder most foul, and a physical-theater adaptation of a 17th century spiritual epic.

The Piano Men: A Tribute to Sir Elton John and Billy Joel With tribute artists Jeffrey Allen and Matthew Banks. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $29-$49. (949) 480-4278.

Four by Tenn New series of staged readings of classic Tennessee Williams plays launches with “Night of the Iguana”; with “The Newsroom’s” Alison Pill and Thomas Sadoski. The Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. Mon., 8 p.m. $15, $20. (626) 356-7529.

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder National touring production of this Tony-winning musical about a distant relative who seeks to eliminate his competition for the family fortune. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends March 5. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Mardi Gras Grand Bal Masque Bootleg Theater celebrates its 10th anniversary with monologues, comedy, magic and more; Al Madrigal hosts. Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Tue., 7 p.m. $75 (includes food and two drinks). (213) 389-3856.

The Blameless Nick Gandiello’s new drama about a close-knit family struggling to overcome a painful event in their past. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends March 26. $29 and up. (619) 234-5623.

Open Stages Antaeus Theatre Company inaugurates its new venue with a weekend of free workshops, performances, family-friendly events, etc.; details at www.antaeus.org. Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center, 110 E. Broadway, Glendale. Thu.-next Sun., various times. Free. (818) 506-1983.

Artificial Flowers Emily Charouhas’ new psychological drama about two young people exploring their dark sides together; for ages 14 and up. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8:30 p.m.; ends March 11. $15. (818) 202-4120

Chiflón, el Silencio del Carbón Puppetry troupe Silencio Blanco uses simple marionettes to tell the tale of a young Chilean miner and his family; presented by CAP UCLA. UCLA Freud Playhouse, 405 Hilgard Ave., Westwood. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $49. (310) 825-2101.

Disinherit the Wind A present-day neurobiologist challenges Darwin’s theory of evolution in Matt Chait’s courtroom drama. The Complex, Ruby Theatre, 6476 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends April 9. $15, $25. (323) 960-4420.

The Highway Men Live Tribute artists salute Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings. El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m. $44, $49. (818) 508-4200.

Laughter on the 23rd Floor Neil Simon’s behind-the-scenes comedy about a 1950s TV variety show. Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends April 1. $23-$27. (310) 512-6030.

Married People: A Comedy Two couples struggle with marriage, sex, parenthood, etc., in Steve Shaffer and Mark Schiff’s new play. Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends April 2. $35. (323) 451-2813.

Paradise Lost: Reclaiming Destiny Not Man Apart presents this physical-theater adaptation of Milton’s epic 17th century poem about the fall of Satan, the temptation of Adam and Eve, etc. Greenway Court Theatre, 544 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun. 7 p.m.; ends April 2. $15-$30. (323) 673-0544.

Patti Issues & Bad With Money Ben Rimalower explores his obsession with Broadway’s Patti LuPone and his relationship with his troubled gay father, as well as his spending addiction, in these two separate solo shows. Casita Del Campo’s Cavern Club Celebrity Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. “Patti,” Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; “Money,” Fri.-Sat., 9:30 p.m. $35 each; $47.50 for both. www.BenRimalower.com

Revolutionary New acoustic rock/rap musical about a group of street musicians on a mission to save the world. Ya Motha’s House, 660 N. Heliotrope Drive, L.A. Fri.-next Sun., 8 p.m. $25. www.plays411.com.

Rumors A New York deputy mayor has a mishap right before an important dinner party in Neil Simon’s farce. Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 25. $14-$20. (562) 494-1014.

Love Allways New series of comedic vignettes, written by Renee Taylor and Joseph Bologna, about romance and relationships. Gray Studios, 5250 Vineland Ave., North Hollywood. Sat., 8 pm.; next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $30, $40. (310) 366-5505.

Matthew Morrison The star of Broadway and TV’s “Glee” performs. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Dr., Irvine. Sat., 8 p.m. $60-$200. (949) 854-4646.

Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters Family-friendly fable features African dance, drumming and song; recommended for ages 4 to 8. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 1 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 3:30 p.m.; ends March 5. $20. (714) 755-5799.

Still Life West Coast premiere of Oscar winner Alexander Dinelaris’ drama about a famous photographer who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads. Rogue Machine, MET Theatre, 1089 N. Oxford Ave, L.A. Sat., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends April 23. $40. (855) 585-5185.

Good Grief Ngozi Anyanwu’s new coming-of-age tale about a young Nigerian American woman living in suburban Pennsylvania. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Today, 6:30 p.m.; ends March 26. $25-$70. (213) 628-2772.

Hershey Felder: Our Great Tchaikovsky Felder explores the life and work of the 19th century Russian composer in this new show. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Next Sun., 5:30 p.m.; ends March 26. $60-$75. (949) 497-2787.

In the Shadow of None Staged readings of monologues in honor of International Women’s Day. Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 851-7977.