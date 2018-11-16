Review: Blacklist play 'Finks' underscores the importance of resisting the forces of despotism

That quote is lifted almost directly from Arthur Laurents’ mid-’90s play, “Jolson Sings Again,” another drama that dealt with the blacklist. In one respect, Joe Gilford’s Drama Desk-nominated play is a retread — a journey over territory well-trampled by previous playwrights and screenwriters. In another sense, it’s a timely tribute to those who had the intestinal fortitude to stand up to the sweeping forces of evil at the cost of their livelihoods. As the son of blacklisted actors Jack and Madeline Lee Gilford, he knows exactly whereof he speaks.