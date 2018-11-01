Review: 'Winter Solstice' reveals what happens when a charming fascist comes into your home

And what we’ve learned about Albert (Taylor Lee Marr) and Bettina (Natasha Dr. Clair-Johnson) hasn’t endeared them to us. The fortyish pair have been bickering since we met them. Bettina’s mother, Corrina (Geraldine Fuentes), is visiting for the holidays, and neither Bettina nor Albert wants the burden of being hospitable to her. When they learn that Corrina invited Rudolph to their house after meeting him on the train, they are appalled by the intrusion but relieved to offload their conversational obligations onto him.