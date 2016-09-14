Disney lays off about 250 people in its consumer products and digital unit

Walt Disney Co. has laid off about 250 people in its recently combined consumer products and interactive media unit, the company said.

The cuts represent a 5% reduction in the workforce of the unit, which is headquartered in Glendale and was combined last year. The layoffs partly affected support personnel who were made redundant by the integration, said Brian Nelson, a spokesman for Disney.

The staff reductions also include people who work on video games, and come during a period of change for Disney’s interactive business. This year, Disney has moved away from the internal development of video games, instead focusing on a licensing model.

Among those affected by the cuts were people based at a studio in Bellevue, Wash., who worked on “Marvel: Avengers Alliance,” a recently discontinued game for mobile platforms and Facebook.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

In May, the company said it would discontinue Disney Infinity, an internally developed series of action-adventure console video games that incorporates physical toys based on Disney characters into the on-screen action. That led to layoffs of roughly 300 people and the closure of the company’s Avalanche Software studio in Utah.

At the time, Disney said it would no longer develop console video games in-house and instead license its characters for such projects.

The consumer products and interactive media unit has had two down quarters. It posted operating income of $324 million, which was off about 7%, for the fiscal third quarter that ended July 2. The company attributed the decline partly to a decrease in merchandise licensing.

For the fiscal second quarter that ended April 2, it reported operating income of $357 million, which was down 8%.

The staff reduction marks the second time since August that Disney has let workers go: Last month, Glendale-based Disney Imagineering laid off an undisclosed number of designers and builders who dream up the company’s parks and attractions.

Overall, Disney employs more than 180,000 people around the world.

The New York Times first reported on the layoffs.

Caption 'Jackie' star Natalie Portman on avoiding previous screen interpretations of Jackie Kennedy Jackie Kennedy has been portrayed in films many times. And "Jackie" star Natalie Portman didn’t watch any of them. Instead, she drew inspiration from the woman herself. Jackie Kennedy has been portrayed in films many times. And "Jackie" star Natalie Portman didn’t watch any of them. Instead, she drew inspiration from the woman herself. Caption How 'The Bad Batch' director Ana Lily Amirpour found out she was invited to the academy How director Ana Lily Amirpour found out she was invited to the academy. How director Ana Lily Amirpour found out she was invited to the academy.

daniel.miller@latimes.com

Follow @DanielNMiller on Twitter for film business news.